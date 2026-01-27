Lockheed Martin Shares Gain Momentum Ahead of Earnings Report

The US defense giant Lockheed Martin is building momentum just days before its quarterly financial release. A new wildfire-fighting partnership and an imminent satellite launch have captured market attention, setting the stage for investors to assess whether these operational strides will translate into financial performance this week.

Satellite Launch and International Order

Tonight, on January 27, a GPS III satellite is scheduled for launch aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. This mission, aimed at modernizing the U.S. Space Force’s Global Positioning System, promises enhanced accuracy and better resistance to signal jamming.

In a separate strategic win, the Mexican Air Force has finalized an agreement to purchase C-130J-30 Super Hercules transport aircraft. This deal establishes Mexico as the first operator of this aircraft variant in Latin America, significantly bolstering Lockheed Martin’s regional market position.

A New Venture to Combat Wildfires

The company confirmed on Monday the formation of Emberpoint, a joint venture designed to transform the detection and response to wildfires. Lockheed Martin has enlisted major partners for this initiative, including utility provider PG&E, software leader Salesforce, and financial institution Wells Fargo. The collective investment from the partners exceeds $100 million.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying Lockheed?

CEO Jim Taiclet outlined an ambitious goal: to prevent so-called “megafires” in the United States by integrating Lockheed’s aerospace sensors with Salesforce’s data infrastructure. The first operational demonstrations, which will synthesize data from space, air, and ground sources, are planned for later this year.

Market Performance and Upcoming Financials

On the trading floor, the stock has recently paused for breath. After testing new record highs, the share price has entered a phase of slight consolidation, currently trading around $577. The longer-term trend remains positive, however, with a gain of over 20% across the past twelve months.

Key Developments This Week

Strategic Partnership: Launch of “Emberpoint” for wildfire prevention (with PG&E & Salesforce)

Launch of “Emberpoint” for wildfire prevention (with PG&E & Salesforce) Space Mission: GPS III SV09 satellite launch (Tonight, Jan. 27)

GPS III SV09 satellite launch (Tonight, Jan. 27) International Expansion: C-130J-30 aircraft order from Mexico

C-130J-30 aircraft order from Mexico Financial Calendar: Q4 and Full-Year 2025 results on Thursday (Pre-Market)

All Eyes on Thursday’s Report

Market focus now shifts decisively to January 29, 2026. Before the market opens, Lockheed Martin will disclose its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results. Investors are anticipating more than just profit figures; they are keenly awaiting detailed commentary on margin performance within the critical F-35 program and updates on supply chain stability. The primary driver for the stock’s near-term trajectory will likely be the company’s guidance for 2026, particularly concerning international demand dynamics and any planned share repurchase programs.

Ad

Lockheed Stock: Buy or Sell?! New Lockheed Analysis from January 28 delivers the answer:

The latest Lockheed figures speak for themselves: Urgent action needed for Lockheed investors. Is it worth buying or should you sell? Find out what to do now in the current free analysis from January 28.

Lockheed: Buy or sell? Read more here...