BYD Sets Ambitious Global Targets as It Widens Lead Over Tesla

While its shares on the Shenzhen exchange (002594) have recently consolidated around 93.65 CNY, BYD is operationally accelerating, announcing significantly raised international ambitions. The company’s management has provided a clear roadmap for overseas sales growth through 2026, further solidifying its substantial lead over rival Tesla in the global electric vehicle race.

Revised Export Ambitions for 2026

A central development is BYD’s upward revision of its sales targets outside China. According to Li Yunfei, General Manager of Brand and Public Relations, the automaker is now targeting approximately 1.3 million vehicle sales in international markets for 2026.

This figure represents an increase of roughly 25% compared to the previous year. In 2025, the company’s export volume surpassed 1.04 million units, marking a staggering year-on-year surge of about 150%. The new goal signals a strategic shift from a phase of explosive catch-up growth to a sustained period of high-tempo expansion.

To support this overseas push, BYD is leveraging its growing international manufacturing footprint:

* Production facilities in Thailand and Uzbekistan are already operational.

* A factory in Hungary is slated to begin mass production in the second quarter of 2026, serving as a crucial pillar for the European market.

* The company’s commercial presence now extends to more than 110 countries worldwide.

2025 Performance: Extending the Lead Over Tesla

These forward-looking targets are built upon a position of considerable strength demonstrated in the concluded 2025 fiscal year. The published data reveals a widening gap with Tesla:

* BYD Total 2025 Sales: 4.6 million New Energy Vehicles (NEVs), a 7.7% year-over-year increase.

* BYD Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs): 2.26 million units.

* Tesla Total 2025 Sales: 1.64 million vehicles.

These results show BYD has not only overtaken Tesla in total volume but is also expanding its lead within the pure electric vehicle segment. The company met its adjusted annual target of 4.6 million vehicles, driven by robust domestic demand and a record export month in December 2025.

Trade Policy Breakthrough in North America

In a significant trade policy development, Canada has reportedly eased tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles. Instead of the previously applied 100% surcharge, a rate of 6.1% will now be levied on an annual quota of up to 49,000 vehicles.

This change effectively opens a market that was previously almost inaccessible to BYD. The quota system allows for immediate market entry at competitive prices and could serve as a potential model for future negotiations with other nations.

Analyst Outlook and Share Price Potential

Market experts currently maintain a generally constructive, though more measured, view of BYD’s Shenzhen-listed shares compared to prior periods.

* Consensus Rating: “Buy”

* Average 12-Month Price Target: 127.74 CNY

* Highest Price Target: 167.00 CNY

Based on the current trading price, the consensus target implies an approximate upside potential of 36.4%. This valuation suggests the market may not have fully priced in the anticipated 25% increase in overseas deliveries.

Key Data Summary

Shenzhen Share Price: 93.65 CNY

93.65 CNY 2026 Export Target: 1.3 million vehicles (+25% vs. 2025)

1.3 million vehicles (+25% vs. 2025) Total 2025 Sales: 4.6 million vehicles

4.6 million vehicles Average Analyst Price Target: 127.74 CNY

127.74 CNY Implied Upside: ~36.4%

~36.4% New Production: Hungary plant series production starts Q2 2026

While the share price chart indicates a short-term consolidation phase, BYD’s operational focus remains squarely on continued international growth. Progress in ramping up European production and the practical utilization of new export quotas, such as those in Canada, will be critical watchpoints in the coming months.

