Lockheed Martin Shares Surge to Fresh Peaks on Defense Spending Optimism

Lockheed Martin Corporation’s stock continues its relentless ascent, setting new all-time highs as investor confidence swells. The defense giant’s shares reached another record in Thursday’s trading session, propelled by a significantly upgraded price target and the prospect of substantially expanded global military budgets. With market experts raising their forecasts, attention is now turning to the upcoming quarterly earnings report, which must validate the market’s current premium valuation.

Robust Fundamentals Underpin Rally

The positive sentiment is grounded in concrete political and operational developments. Recent proposals from U.S. President Trump suggest a potential increase in the military budget for fiscal year 2027 to $1.5 trillion. As a primary Pentagon contractor, Lockheed Martin stands to be a major beneficiary of such substantial government expenditure.

Concurrently, the company’s order book demonstrates ongoing strength:

* Reports indicate a U.S. Army contract award worth $202 million.

* The U.S. Navy has expanded a contract related to combat systems integration.

* The F-35 program remains a reliable revenue pillar, with 191 jets delivered in 2025.

This fundamental strength is reflected in the share price, which hit a new 52-week high of $595.95 on Thursday. Currently trading around $592.69, the stock sits approximately 40% above its 200-day moving average.

Seaport Global Sets a New Bullish Benchmark

A primary catalyst for the recent momentum was an optimistic reassessment by the research firm Seaport Global. Analysts dramatically raised their price target for the defense stock from $544 to $664, establishing the most bullish target on Wall Street.

The rationale centers on a long-term perspective. The firm’s researchers anticipate that worldwide defense expenditures will not only rise in the near term but will remain elevated over a sustained period, surpassing previous expectations. This view aligns with a broader sector re-evaluation driven by the current geopolitical climate.

Investor Focus Shifts to Forthcoming Earnings

The immediate focus for the market is now Wednesday, January 29, 2026, when Lockheed Martin is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter financial results. Given the ambitious new price targets and the stock’s technically overbought condition, participants will scrutinize the management’s forward guidance. Only a confirmed outlook for persistent growth can provide a fundamental foundation for the shares’ currently robust valuation.

