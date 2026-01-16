United Rentals to Report Full-Year 2025 Results This Month

Investors in United Rentals, Inc. (URI) will be listening closely on January 29, when the equipment rental giant is scheduled to host its conference call for the fourth quarter and full-year 2025 results. The call is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

Ahead of the announcement, the company’s shares saw modest gains in pre-market trading, advancing 0.36% to a price of $929.95 by 9:00 a.m. EST.

Key Details for the Upcoming Report

Earnings Call Date & Time: January 29, 8:30 a.m. EST.

January 29, 8:30 a.m. EST. Recent Analyst Sentiment: The prevailing rating among research firms is “Buy.” This was reinforced by UBS, which upgraded its stance on United Rentals to “Buy” on January 5.

The prevailing rating among research firms is “Buy.” This was reinforced by UBS, which upgraded its stance on United Rentals to “Buy” on January 5. Prior Quarter Performance: For Q3 2025, the company reported earnings per share (EPS) of $11.70, which fell short of the consensus estimate of $12.43. However, quarterly revenue climbed 5.9% year-over-year to $4.23 billion, exceeding market expectations.

For Q3 2025, the company reported earnings per share (EPS) of $11.70, which fell short of the consensus estimate of $12.43. However, quarterly revenue climbed 5.9% year-over-year to $4.23 billion, exceeding market expectations. Updated Outlook: Following the third-quarter report, management raised its full-year 2025 guidance for both total revenue and capital expenditures.

Setting the Stage: Q3 Context and Market Expectations

The third-quarter performance presented a mixed picture, with bottom-line results missing targets while top-line growth proved stronger than anticipated. Company leadership attributed its upgraded annual forecast to sustained customer demand, a factor that also justified increased investment plans for the year.

The recent upgrade from UBS analysts has bolstered positive market sentiment. However, this also raises the stakes for the upcoming Q4 report, leaving room for potential disappointment if the final quarter’s numbers fail to impress.

Focus Areas for the January 29 Conference Call

The primary question for shareholders is whether United Rentals can deliver a more consistent performance in Q4, moving beyond the split results of the previous quarter. The management discussion will likely center on three critical areas:

The final financial metrics for Q4 and the complete 2025 fiscal year, specifically EPS and revenue figures. Commentary on demand trends across key business segments, with particular attention on the non-residential construction and industrial infrastructure markets. Any potential revisions to the company’s forward-looking guidance for 2026 or adjustments to its planned capital expenditure program.

The insights provided during the call will offer investors and analysts the concrete data and managerial perspective needed to assess the company’s operational health. Significant attention should be paid to variances in EPS, the trajectory of revenue growth, and any statements regarding demand strength in United Rentals’ core service areas.

