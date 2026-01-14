AMETEK Shares Approach Record Territory Ahead of Earnings

As AMETEK prepares to release its next set of financial results, its stock is demonstrating notable strength, trading close to an all-time peak. This sustained upward momentum is underpinned by a history of robust quarterly performance and favorable adjustments from market analysts.

Financial Performance Sets the Stage

The company’s recent fundamental results provide a solid foundation for investor confidence. In its most recent quarter, AMETEK posted record revenue of $1.89 billion, marking a year-over-year increase of 10.8%. Earnings per share came in at $1.89, significantly surpassing the consensus estimate of $1.76.

The equity has consistently outperformed the broader S&P 500 index over the past twelve months, delivering gains of approximately 18%. Currently, the share price trades well above key moving averages, notably the 50-day average of $200.86 and the 200-day average of $190.23.

Analyst Sentiment Remains Constructive

Market researchers have recently refreshed their ratings on the industrial technology firm, reaffirming a broadly optimistic outlook. The consensus rating for AMETEK stands at “Moderate Buy.” This breakdown shows ten analysts recommending “Buy,” three advising “Hold,” and one issuing a “Strong Buy” recommendation.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying Ametek?

The average 12-month price target has been revised upward to $223.75, suggesting a potential upside of around 5.7% from current levels. Several institutions have raised their targets:

* Barclays increased its target from $205.00 to $210.00.

* Keybanc lifted its price objective from $220.00 to $235.00.

* Mizuho adjusted its target higher, from $225.00 to $230.00.

Upcoming Quarterly Report in Focus

Market participants are now looking ahead to the publication of AMETEK’s fourth-quarter 2025 results. Company guidance projects earnings per share for the closing quarter to be in the range of $1.90 to $1.95. For the full 2025 fiscal year, management anticipates EPS between $7.32 and $7.37.

This projected growth is largely driven by the performance of the Electromechanical Group, which recently reported double-digit order growth. The aerospace and defense segments, contributing nearly 20% of total revenue, continue to see high single-digit growth rates. A solid book-to-bill ratio of 1.00x indicates sustained demand for the company’s offerings.

Ad

Ametek Stock: Buy or Sell?! New Ametek Analysis from January 15 delivers the answer:

The latest Ametek figures speak for themselves: Urgent action needed for Ametek investors. Is it worth buying or should you sell? Find out what to do now in the current free analysis from January 15.

Ametek: Buy or sell? Read more here...