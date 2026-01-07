Ford’s Strategic Pivot: Hybrid Surge Offsets EV Challenges in Latest Results

Ford Motor Company’s full-year performance presents a tale of two strategies, where record-breaking success in one area is counterbalanced by significant headwinds in another. The automaker’s latest sales data reveals a complex picture that is directly influencing investor sentiment toward its stock.

Financial Metrics Reflect Market Skepticism

The market’s current assessment of Ford appears cautious. Trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of approximately 11.6, the company’s valuation sits notably below the industry average of 18.2. This discount likely reflects ongoing concerns, potentially fueled by substantial write-offs in its electric vehicle division. On a positive note, the stock offers a dividend yield of 4.5%, which may appeal to income-focused investors. From a technical perspective, the share price maintains a position well above its key moving averages, suggesting underlying demand, though increased volatility following the earnings release indicates the market is still digesting the company’s revised strategic direction.

Hybrid Vehicles Drive Record Sales Volume

For the 2025 fiscal year, Ford reported a 6.0% increase in total vehicle sales, surpassing 2.2 million units and marking its strongest performance since 2019. This growth was overwhelmingly powered by hybrid models. Sales in this category surged 21.7% to a record 228,072 units. This remarkable expansion is currently serving as a crucial counterweight to difficulties in the battery-electric vehicle segment, where sales declined by 14.1%. The downturn was particularly sharp in the fourth quarter, with EV volume falling by half compared to the same period last year.

This sales divergence underscores a significant strategic recalibration. After pursuing ambitious electric vehicle targets, Ford has adjusted its course. The company recorded a $19.5 billion write-down last year related to its revised EV plans. Its current “Power of Choice” approach now emphasizes a balanced portfolio of internal combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying Ford?

Truck and SUV Dominance Fuels Market Share Gains

The company’s strategy is yielding clear dividends in the high-margin truck and SUV segments. Ford expanded its U.S. market share by 0.6 percentage points to 13.2%. A cornerstone of this success is the enduring strength of the F-Series lineup, which retained its title as America’s best-selling truck for the 49th consecutive year. Sales for the series grew 8.3%, with over 828,000 units sold.

Additional bright spots included the compact Maverick, whose sales jumped 18.2% to an all-time high, alongside the Explorer and Transit vans, which also posted record numbers. This core business strength solidifies Ford’s position as the leading truck manufacturer in the United States.

The upcoming quarterly reports will be critical in determining whether the momentum from the hybrid and truck businesses possesses enough durability to offset the long-term pressures from the electric vehicle division.

