Boeing Shares Face Scrutiny Despite Strong Order Momentum

Boeing enters the 2026 financial year with significant commercial and defense contract wins, yet investor sentiment remains cautious. The market’s focus has shifted sharply from securing new business to the company’s ability to execute on its ambitious production and delivery schedules.

Investor Caution Tempers Major Contract News

Despite announcing billions in new orders, Boeing’s stock traded slightly lower near $217. This muted reaction follows a substantial 25% rally over the past 30 days, with shares approaching their 52-week high of $218.50. A “show-me” attitude now prevails on Wall Street, with shareholders demanding tangible proof of operational improvement before driving the equity higher.

The aerospace giant confirmed several key deals. In the commercial sector, Biman Bangladesh Airlines finalized an order for 14 new aircraft, comprising eight 787-10 Dreamliners and four 737-8 MAX jets. This agreement strengthens Boeing’s footprint in the expanding South Asian aviation market.

Financially more substantial were recent defense sector awards. The Pentagon granted an $8.6 billion contract for the production of F-15IA fighter jets for Israel, securing production line utilization for years to come. This was accompanied by a separate $2.73 billion agreement with the U.S. Army for Apache helicopter support services. Combined, these defense contracts exceed $11 billion in value.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying Boeing?

Execution is the Paramount Challenge

The core reason for investor hesitation lies in Boeing’s operational track record. The company has announced plans to increase monthly production of its crucial 737 MAX to 47 aircraft by early summer 2026. This marks a significant jump from the approximately 38 jets per month produced in the second quarter of the prior year.

Following what management termed a “stabilization year” in 2025, 2026 is now positioned as the period for growth. Chief Financial Officer Jay Malave has emphasized that hitting this increased production rate is essential for Boeing to generate positive free cash flow in the low single-digit billions this year.

Pending Certifications Hold Key to Cash Flow

Looking ahead, regulatory milestones are critical. Market experts are closely watching for the Federal Aviation Administration’s certification of the 737 MAX 7 and MAX 10 variants, anticipated in 2026. Approval would enable the delivery of numerous already-built aircraft, releasing tied-up capital and improving liquidity.

Analysts plan to scrutinize the upcoming earnings call for any details confirming whether the timeline for achieving the target rate of 47 jets per month remains on schedule. The company’s ability to deliver on these operational and regulatory fronts will likely determine its stock performance more than new order announcements in the near term.

