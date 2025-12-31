Tesla Shares Face Year-End Selloff Amid Operational Headwinds

Tesla Inc. concluded 2025 under significant pressure, with its equity valuation facing a sharp downturn following a cascade of negative developments. The electric vehicle manufacturer is grappling with warnings over declining delivery volumes, the near-total collapse of a major battery supply agreement, and mounting criticism from high-profile investors regarding its stock price. While Chief Executive Elon Musk continues to prioritize the future of autonomous driving, the company’s core automotive operations are showing signs of strain.

Valuation Criticism and Insider Sales

The stock’s resilience near all-time highs, despite weakening fundamentals, has drawn pointed commentary. Michael Burry of “The Big Short” fame stated at year-end that while he is not short the stock, he continues to view Tesla as “ridiculously overvalued.” Concurrently, corporate insiders executed notable sales. Board member Kimbal Musk disposed of shares worth $25.6 million, and Chief Financial Officer Vaibhav Taneja sold stock valued at $1.17 million.

The share price remains elevated, largely supported by speculation surrounding the robotaxi initiative. Musk has targeted a December 31, 2025 launch for the business, with early prototypes—some featuring steering wheels and some without—observed in Austin. This future-focused narrative currently props up a valuation that appears increasingly disconnected from present operational performance.

Delivery Forecasts Signal Sustained Decline

In a rare pre-announcement, Tesla released an internally compiled consensus estimate for fourth-quarter deliveries shortly before the year closed: 422,850 vehicles. Market expert Gary Black described the move as unusual, suggesting it was likely an attempt to manage expectations ahead of the official January report.

This figure comes in approximately 15 percent below the year-earlier period (Q4 2024: 495,570 vehicles) and falls short of analyst projections, which ranged around 440,000 to 445,000 units. For the full 2025 calendar year, this points to an 8 percent drop in deliveries to roughly 1.64 million vehicles. This would mark the second consecutive year of declining sales for the automaker.

Major Battery Deal Evaporates

Confidence in Tesla’s growth trajectory was further shaken by a severe supply chain contraction. On December 30, South Korean supplier L&F Co. slashed the value of a contract originally signed in 2023 from $2.9 billion to a mere $7,386—a reduction exceeding 99 percent.

L&F cited substantially weaker demand for high-nickel cathodes used in Tesla’s 4680 battery cells, which are primarily destined for the Cybertruck. The truck’s sales reached only about 16,000 units in the first nine months of 2025, a figure far below its targeted annual production capacity of 250,000 vehicles. The drastic contract reduction is also linked to the cancellation of the more affordable “Model 2” vehicle.

A Pivotal Test for the Coming Year

As trading closed on December 31, Tesla’s stock held around $457 in pre-market activity, a level above the average analyst price target of $421. The imminent release of official quarterly results in January will serve as a critical test, revealing whether the promise of a robotaxi future can continue to justify a market capitalization that is diverging from the company’s underlying business realities.

