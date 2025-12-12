ServiceNow Consolidates Growth with Strategic Moves and Security Focus

As the year draws to a close, ServiceNow (NOW) is advancing a multi-pronged strategy designed to solidify its standing in artificial intelligence and enterprise security. The company’s recent announcements, encompassing a significant acquisition, a stock split, and a series of new integrations, aim to enhance its platform’s capabilities and market appeal.

Strategic Acquisition to Bolster Identity Security

A cornerstone of ServiceNow’s strategy is its planned purchase of Veza, a provider specializing in identity governance. The transaction, valued between $1 billion and $1.5 billion, is anticipated to finalize in early 2026. The integration of Veza’s technology, particularly its Access Graph platform, is intended to augment ServiceNow’s existing security and risk management products. This move targets improved granular control and visibility over access permissions, a critical need as both human and non-human identities proliferate with the rise of agentic AI.

The Veza capabilities are expected to strengthen ServiceNow’s offerings in exposure management, incident response, and integrated risk management. The ultimate success of this deal, however, will hinge on execution. Seamlessly embedding Veza’s functions into current workflows and demonstrating clear added value for customers will be the decisive factors.

A Flurry of Integrations and Corporate Actions

Alongside the acquisition news, shareholders have approved a 5-for-1 stock split. The record date is set for December 16, 2025, with split-adjusted trading expected to commence around December 18, 2025. While such actions do not alter a company’s fundamental valuation, they can enhance share liquidity and attract a broader base of investors.

The company has also announced several key partnerships and product updates:

* A collaboration with Keeper Security will feed identity-related alerts directly into ServiceNow’s incident management workflows.

* A partnership with 3E will supply safety data sheets and chemical safety content for a new health and safety solution.

* The launch of a Veeam application for ServiceNow enables backup and recovery orchestration from within the platform.

* ServiceNow has been named the official AI partner of the Lidl-Trek cycling team for the 2026 season.

In a separate development, ServiceNow committed to a multi-year CA$110 million investment in Canada. This includes establishing a new Centre of Excellence and creating approximately 100 new jobs focused on AI initiatives. On the product front, December saw the release of an update for Legal Contract Operations, featuring AI-powered functions such as obligation extraction and conversational search.

The company’s shares currently trade at €12.20, a level that sits roughly 28% below its 52-week high. In the near term, the price is hovering close to its 50-day moving average.

Looking Ahead: Integration is Key

Market attention is now focused on two imminent milestones: the stock split record date in mid-December 2025 and the anticipated closing of the Veza acquisition in early 2026. The primary driver for ServiceNow’s future valuation will likely be its integration prowess. The company’s ability to effectively weave Veza into its AI Control Tower strategy and leverage new partnerships to increase platform stickiness will be critical. Successful execution could significantly strengthen its position in the market for AI-driven enterprise workflow solutions.

