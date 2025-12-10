BYD Shares Face Pressure as Sales Target is Slashed

Shares of Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD continue to decline, trading at HK$97.75 on Wednesday, a drop of 0.3%. This weakness follows the company’s significant downward revision of its annual forecast, unsettling market sentiment.

Key Financial Developments

The 2025 vehicle sales target has been cut from 5.5 million to 4.6 million units, a 16% reduction.

November sales reached 480,186 vehicles, yet this represents a year-on-year decline of 5.25%.

Third-quarter profit plummeted by 32.6% to 7.82 billion yuan.

Record Volume Fails to Impress

Despite achieving its highest monthly sales volume of the year in November, BYD’s performance reveals underlying challenges. Sales have now fallen below the previous year’s level for three consecutive months. A fierce price war within China’s EV sector is eroding profitability, demonstrating that high unit sales no longer automatically translate to earnings growth.

The decision to lower the sales target by nearly one million vehicles indicates management anticipates a prolonged period of difficulty. The central issue for investors has shifted from whether growth will resume to determining when a recovery might begin.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying BYD?

International Strategy Gains Focus

In a strategic move to decrease reliance on its increasingly saturated domestic market, BYD is accelerating its global expansion. Recent reports from Hanoi highlight growing activity by Chinese automakers in Vietnam, aligning with BYD’s goal of cultivating new revenue streams abroad.

Structural Advantages Amidst Turmoil

An analysis by the Institute for Management Development (IMD) points to enduring structural strengths, even amidst the current bearish stock performance. BYD’s control over the entire production chain—from battery chemistry to final assembly—provides a cost advantage through vertical integration that competitors struggle to match. Whether this efficiency can fully counter the present margin compression remains an open question.

Technical and Sentiment Outlook

From a technical perspective, the equity remains under pressure. The stock is trading below the psychologically significant HK$100 level and has breached several key support areas. The combination of contracting margins and reduced forecasts suggests downward pressure may persist. The market is now watching to see if this revised guidance will be enough to establish a floor for the share price or if further challenges lie ahead.

