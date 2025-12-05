Alaska Air Shares Defy Gloomy Forecast with Market Surge

In a surprising turn of events, shares of Alaska Air Group have staged a significant rally despite the company issuing a stark downward revision to its fourth-quarter 2025 profit outlook. This counterintuitive market movement raises questions about the underlying drivers of investor confidence and the airline’s strategic positioning.

Institutional Backing and Share Price Momentum

Market data reveals a notable vote of confidence from major institutional investors. Firms including Edgestream Partners, Goldman Sachs, and William Blair Investment Management have substantially increased their holdings in Alaska Air over recent quarters, with some positions growing by several thousand percent.

This institutional faith appears to be reflected in the stock’s performance. Since hitting a low on November 20, the equity has climbed more than 25%, posting gains in eight of the last ten trading sessions. On December 4, shares closed at $47.32, marking a 4.3% single-day advance. The stock’s 52-week high stands at $78.08.

A Substantially Reduced Profit Guidance

The airline now anticipates an adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of only about $0.10 for Q4 2025, a sharp cut from its previous guidance of at least $0.40. Management cited three primary headwinds responsible for the reduction:

* An IT network failure, involving both internal systems and a cloud service provider, is estimated to impact EPS by approximately $0.25.

* Approximately 600 flight cancellations resulting from a recent U.S. government shutdown cost an estimated $0.15 per share.

* Rising fuel expenses and a higher effective tax rate are expected to combine for an additional $0.15 EPS headwind.

Despite this sobering quarterly forecast, the company’s CFO emphasized during a December 5 conference that the long-term strategic trajectory remains positive.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying Alaska Air?

Counterbalancing Challenges with Strategic Initiatives

Alongside these short-term issues, Alaska Air is progressing on several operational and strategic fronts. In response to the late-October IT incident, the company engaged an external consultant to conduct a comprehensive system review and is now implementing the resulting recommendations.

Key strategic milestones are already being achieved:

* The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a single operating certificate, enabling the combined operation with Hawaiian Airlines while maintaining separate brands.

* The new “Atmos” loyalty program, which merges HawaiianMiles and Alaska’s Mileage Plan, is reportedly receiving a positive customer response.

* Efforts to realize cost savings and synergies from prior acquisitions are ongoing, including adjustments to staffing levels.

Analyst Sentiment: Cautious but Leaning Positive

Equity researchers have offered a mixed, though generally favorable, assessment. Investment bank TD Cowen recently reaffirmed its “Buy” rating and raised its price target to $65, characterizing the current challenges as transient. In contrast, an AI-driven analysis from TipRanks’ “Spark” tool pointed to fluctuating profitability and a bearish technical trend, recommending a “Neutral” stance.

For the current quarter, Alaska Air projects capacity growth, measured in Available Seat Miles (ASM), of around 2%. Revenue per available seat mile (RASM) is expected to increase by approximately 1%, while costs excluding fuel are forecast to rise by about 3%. The upcoming quarterly results will determine whether the present share price rally is founded on solid long-term prospects or short-term optimism.

