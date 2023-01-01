A Thunderbolts #5 Micro-Review – Series, Please!

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Thunderbolts #5 (of 5)

AUTHOR: Jim Zub

ARTISTS: Sean Izaakse, Netho Diaz, Victor Nava (Co-Inker), Java Tartaglia (Colorist), Joe Sabino (Letterer). Cover by Izaakse & Nolan Woodard.

RELEASED: December 28, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

This issue wraps things up fairly quickly. It had to, as unfortunately, it’s the end of this Thunderbolts miniseries.

Supposedly, this isn’t the end for this team, as we’ll be seeing them elsewhere in the Marvel Universe. But I’d pick up an ongoing series with these creators and these characters. The Hawkeye stuff alone has enough legs to carry a book. And of course, I love me some Eegro the Unbreakable.

The way Zub balances the comedic and the dramatic is the key to the formula that makes his incarnation of Thunderbolts work. Here’s hoping we do, indeed, see more.

