Power Rangers Dino Fury, “Love Hate” Review

SERIES: Power Rangers Dino Fury

EPISODE: S29:E13. “Love Hate”

STARRING: Russell Curry, Hunter Deno, Kai Moya, Tessa Rao, Chance Perez, Jordan Fite

WRITERS: Becca Barnes, Alwyn Dale, Maiya Thompson

DIRECTOR: Robyn Grace

PREMIERE DATE: September 29, 2022

SYNOPSIS: Lord Zedd takes control of Ollie on Valentine’s Day.



By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Campbell Cooley once again voices Scrozzle. Cooley also voices Slyther. At some point, Scrozzle and Slyther need to have some sort of dialogue together, just so I can hear Cooley’s two voices rub against one another.

Lord Zedd says Scrozzle “retrieved my staff from the Crystal Dimension.” Apparently that’s a thing from Beast Morphers that I haven’t gotten to yet. I’m assuming its some kind of place where villainous items from the past can be retrieved. I recall seeing Zedd’s staff in a clip from a Beast Morphers episode. So it must have been in this Crystal Dimension for some reason…

Tessa Rao, who plays Izzy, was really good in the Dinohenge scene where she learns about Ollie and Amelia’s feelings for each other. She came off genuinely happy and sympathetic.

Zedd to Ollie: “This is what you get for calling me radiator face!” That line is a callback to another callback.

Zedd and Scrozzle resurrect Boomtower as Boomblaster and give him some upgrades to take on the Rangers. Or rather…he’s a monster built with data from Boomtower? Eh. Let’s not split hairs. It’s Boomtower.

They finally leaned into the Ollie/Amelia romance for this episode. That’s obviously something the show had been building toward and teasing for a long while. In that sense, this episode is really satisfying.

I was pleasantly surprised that they ended up together at the end. I thought they’d draw the whole thing out a little longer by having Ollie lose his memory or something. But nope, they’re a couple!

But of course, they’re a couple who can’t kiss. (At least not until the end of the season…) That’s why Amelia wakes Ollie up at the end not by kissing him, but by telling him she likes him. Hokey, but perhaps a necessary concession on a show meant for young children.

At the end of the episode, we find out Zedd has the missing part of the Rangers’ Rafkon message. But it must be asked: Where did he get it?

The only potential hint for longtime PR fans is the fact that Rafkon is revealed to be “in the crux of the Onyx nebula.” A reference to the Onyx Tavern from in Space and Lost Galaxy, perhaps? I mean, probably not. But you never know.

I like that we now have two factions of villains: Void Queen’s group and Zedd’s group. It gives the show the feeling of having a rogues gallery, akin to a Batman or Spider-Man story.

