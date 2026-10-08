Lockheed and Embraer Battle for India Military Transport Aircraft Deal

India’s military transport aircraft competition, a $10.5 billion procurement for 60 medium transports for the Indian Air Force (IAF), is shaping up as a test of which bidder has built the deeper industrial roots inside the country. Lockheed Martin (LMT) enters with a 15-year manufacturing record in India; Embraer is moving fast to close that gap.

Lockheed’s Industrial Head Start

The C-130J Super Hercules already serves in the IAF: the service operates 12 of the aircraft, and Lockheed is now offering the more advanced C-130J-30 in a Block 8.1.2 configuration. Under its proposal, 12 aircraft would be assembled in the United States and the remaining 48 built in India with Tata Advanced Systems Limited.

The partnership behind that offer is not new. Tata Lockheed Martin Aerostructures Limited (TLMAL), established in Hyderabad in 2010, is the single global source of C-130J empennage assemblies fitted to every new Super Hercules produced in the United States. The facility hit its 250th tail delivery around December 2025, a milestone that coincided with a separate but equally concrete step: on December 8, 2025, Tata Advanced Systems and Lockheed broke ground on a new defense maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility in Bengaluru, designed to support the IAF’s C-130J fleet and provide broader regional support.

The Bengaluru MRO facility matters for the bid because India’s procurement rules require a minimum 40% domestic content, and lifecycle support counts toward that calculation. Lockheed can point to a functioning supply chain, a workforce, and now a facility under construction, evidence that is harder to replicate on paper than on a factory floor. As Dan Tenney, Lockheed Martin’s senior vice president for global business development and strategy, told the Press Trust of India: “We have a long partnership with Tata that produces components and empennages of the C-130J aircraft. It is a very robust capability that will be expanded in our current bid.”

Lockheed has also proposed upgrading the IAF’s existing 12 C-130Js, which adds a service revenue stream to the contract pitch and gives the company a second lever to pull in negotiations.

India’s Military Transport Aircraft Mandate Is Embraer’s Opening

Embraer’s C-390 Millennium has no prior IAF footprint to leverage, which is both a liability and an argument: there is no installed base to cannibalize and no legacy relationship to manage. The Brazil-based company has moved to convert its greenfield status into a credibility story.

In October 2025, Embraer and Mahindra Defence Systems signed a Strategic Cooperation Agreement, upgrading an earlier memorandum of understanding from February 2024. The agreement covers industrialization, local manufacturing, assembly, supply chain development, and MRO activities in India. The two companies have since identified Nagpur as the production site for the C-390 if the contract is awarded. Bosco da Costa Junior, president and CEO of Embraer Defense & Security, called the Nagpur selection “an important step in building a robust, long-term aerospace ecosystem in the country.”

In February 2026, the partners went further, announcing plans to establish a dedicated C-390 MRO capability in India, conditional on the aircraft’s selection under the program. The MRO commitment mirrors exactly what Lockheed has already built, which is the point: Embraer is trying to reduce the gap in industrial credibility before bids close in early December.

Mahindra Defence Systems is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Mahindra Group, focused on armored transport and defense electronics, per Embraer’s earlier MoU announcement. The partnership gives Embraer an established defense supplier rather than a commercial assembler, which matters for the IAF’s evaluation of local-content quality.

What Decides the Outcome

The IAF’s operational requirements add a layer beyond domestic content. India’s long Himalayan borders with China and Pakistan demand aircraft capable of high-altitude operations and short, unpaved-strip performance. The C-390 is a newer design; the C-130J has a long record of austere-strip operations globally and an existing IAF type qualification, meaning pilots and maintainers already know the aircraft.

The formal process began in August when India issued a Request for Proposal to five Indian partner companies. Bids are due in early December, after which proposals move to technical evaluation. Lockheed Martin’s India operations give it a credible answer to every domestic-content question the evaluators will ask. Embraer’s accelerating partnership cadence shows the company knows that and is racing to build a comparable answer before the window closes.

The C-130J’s type familiarity and TLMAL’s decade-plus production record are real advantages that a signed agreement cannot fully offset. If India’s evaluators weight proven in-country manufacturing above platform novelty, Lockheed is the likely winner. If the IAF prioritizes a newer airframe with equivalent local commitments, Embraer has made the race genuinely competitive.