BYD Xi’an Hiring Surge Exposes the Export Engine Behind China’s Largest EV Plant

The BYD Xi’an hiring surge of more than 8,000 workers is not simply a staffing story: it is a structural signal that BYD’s overseas expansion runs directly through its domestic manufacturing base, not around it. Recruitment notices posted by multiple local agencies and reported by Yicai show the automaker pulling experienced workers back into Xi’an’s welding bays, paint shops, and assembly lines at precisely the moment export orders have overtaken domestic demand as the primary driver of output.

How Xi’an Went From Cutbacks to a Labor Shortage in One Quarter

Xi’an is BYD’s largest manufacturing hub globally, with combined annual capacity across four factory phases of up to 1.5 million vehicles and output exceeding one million units in 2024. Earlier this year, a transition to second-generation Blade Battery cells and the associated production-line upgrades created bottlenecks across several model lines. The automaker responded by temporarily reducing the Xi’an headcount and shifting some workers to expanding facilities in Zhengzhou, Hefei, and the Shenzhen-Shanwei cooperation zone.

The turnaround since then has been abrupt. Vehicle production across Shaanxi province fell nearly 50% year-on-year over the first seven months of 2026, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics. August alone reversed that trajectory: provincial output reached 138,900 vehicles, up 55.4% from July and 17.9% year-on-year. Feng Lei, head of the industrial research institute at market research firm HSMAP, told Yicai that all four Xi’an sites have now resumed normal production schedules, but that recovery, combined with surging export orders, has pulled available labor back below what operations require.

The hiring push targets skilled positions rather than general labor. Signing bonuses reach CN¥6,000 (US$890), with monthly pay up to CN¥10,000, reflecting the complexity of the roles the plant needs to fill. Xi’an produces high-volume Dynasty and Ocean lineup models alongside output from some of BYD’s premium brands.

The BYD Xi’an Hiring Surge Follows a Structural Shift in Revenue

The urgency behind the headcount rebuild traces directly to BYD’s August sales figures. The company recorded 440,293 new energy vehicle sales that month. August production came in at 440,703 units, down 4.73% year-on-year, according to company data republished by The Globe and Mail. Earlier reporting and the company filing report the same unit total but different year-on-year sales growth rates; the company-data figure of 6.84% is used here as the more authoritative source.

Overseas sales drove the result. Exports surged 134.5% year-on-year to a record 189,466 vehicles while domestic sales fell 14.3%. That split is consistent with a broader revenue inflection: Reuters reports that BYD generated more revenue overseas than in China for the first time in the January-to-June 2026 period, with growing vehicle exports also lifting gross profit margins. Xi’an, producing the high-volume models that populate those export manifests, sits at the center of that shift.

Feng told Yicai that production at Xi’an could return to its previous peak, though the path is uneven: export-facing models run full schedules while domestic-market lines continue facing intense competition, making a full recovery to peak annual output harder to achieve in aggregate.

Regional Assembly Plants Don’t Change the Calculus

BYD’s regional manufacturing announcements can obscure how dependent overseas growth remains on Chinese production. Plants in Thailand, Brazil, and Hungary function primarily as tariff-compliant assembly operations for components still largely sourced from hubs like Xi’an, rather than as independent supply chains. Core components, including Blade Batteries, e-Platform 3.0 powertrains, and integrated electronics, continue to move through China’s vertically integrated domestic network. Reuters also reports that Brazil, BYD’s largest market outside China, is preparing to receive the company’s first locally produced plug-in hybrid flex-fuel vehicle, but even that program relies on component supply chains anchored domestically.

Earlier this month, BYD’s Special Adviser for Europe, Alfredo Altavilla, stated that everything BYD sells in Europe it will also make locally, a commitment that would require three regional assembly plants and a dedicated battery factory. That is a multi-year buildout. Until it materializes at scale, Xi’an and equivalent Chinese hubs carry the export volume.

The read here is straightforward: any renewed constraint at Xi’an, whether from another battery-technology transition, a fresh labor shortage, or a component bottleneck, will surface as an export delay long before it registers as a problem at a plant in Hungary or São Paulo. The hiring push is BYD buying insurance against exactly that scenario, and how quickly it fills those 8,000 roles will be one of the more useful leading indicators for the company’s export trajectory into early 2027.