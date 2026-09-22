IG Metall Wage Demands Put VW’s Restructuring Crisis in Sharp Relief

The IG Metall wage demands for 2026 landed against the most hostile backdrop in decades: tens of thousands of German auto workers staged nationwide protests on September 21, pressing Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, Porsche, and supplier Bosch to protect plants and jobs, just as management at those same companies was already conceding the sector needed radical surgery. The unusual feature of this round is not the militancy but the alignment: the union’s core argument, that workers did not cause this crisis and that the real threats are Chinese competition and energy costs, mirrors what the companies themselves have been telling investors for months.

IG Metall’s Wage Demands and the Negotiating Backdrop

IG Metall formally submitted its demand for 8 percent more pay for the sector’s 3.8 million Metall- und Elektroindustrie workers, according to the union’s 2026 tarifrunde hub. The formal announcement of demands was due on September 23, against a financial backdrop the union itself acknowledges is considerably worse than in prior rounds.

That prior round set a high bar: the 2024 settlement included a €600 one-off payment, a 2 percent pay rise from April 2025, a further 3.1 percent from April 2026, and €140 more per month for apprentices from January 2025. The 2026 demand for 8 percent sits well above that trajectory, which is either a reflection of accumulated cost-of-living pressure on workers or a high-water opening bid designed to be bargained down. Likely both.

IG Metall chief Christiane Benner, speaking outside Volkswagen’s Wolfsburg headquarters, put the union’s position plainly: “Workers didn’t cause this crisis.” Per the Deutscher Gewerkschaftsbund, Benner rejected employer demands to cut labour costs and instead called for active industrial policy, more investment, stronger domestic demand, and concrete measures to counter the aggressive trade and industrial policies of both China and the United States. German exports to China have fallen 30 percent over the past five years, according to IG Metall’s own figures.

Volkswagen’s Restructuring, and the Porsche Question

Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand chief Thomas Schäfer was not softening his message for the crowd outside. He told staff at Wolfsburg the company would accelerate, not pause, its cost programme: “We have absolutely no time to lose and will therefore significantly ramp up our performance program once again.” He reported that 16,300 redundancies in Germany have already been finalised, with just under 28,800 of a 35,000-job target agreed so far.

At Porsche, a separate dispute over scope broke into the open. Handelsblatt reported, citing Volkswagen supervisory board documents, that a further 4,100 Porsche jobs were viewed as superfluous on top of 9,000 already agreed. Porsche Chief Executive Michael Leiters directly contradicted that in an internal memo: “There are no plans to cut an additional 4,000 jobs at Porsche,” adding that the existing plan had been approved by Porsche’s own supervisory board and that “we do not anticipate any changes to it.”

The public denial, issued against sourcing attributed to Volkswagen’s own supervisory board documents, signals either a genuine internal disagreement over restructuring scope or an effort to manage worker sentiment ahead of Porsche’s Capital Markets Day next month. Either reading leaves real uncertainty over how many Porsche positions are actually at risk, which is precisely the kind of ambiguity that investors price in risk premiums to absorb.

The Chinese Hybrid Surge: Where the Real Pressure Is Building

The protest’s demand for tariff expansion on Chinese vehicles reflects a fast-moving trade dynamic. The EU imposed anti-subsidy tariffs of up to 45 percent on Chinese battery-electric vehicles in October 2024, but Chinese automakers pivoted rapidly to hybrids, which those tariffs do not cover beyond the 10 percent baseline duty. The result: Chinese hybrid imports into Europe surged from roughly 3,800 units in October 2024 to 50,000 units by July 2026, with average prices falling, according to Yahoo Finance citing the Financial Times.

Chinese automakers’ share of the European market reached 11 percent in July, driven increasingly by those hybrid models. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has characterised the EU’s trade deficit with China, running at €1 billion ($1.14 billion) a day, as having “reached a tipping point,” according to Yahoo Finance. The Commission has since pressed Beijing to voluntarily cap hybrid exports, but China’s commerce ministry was categorical in response: voluntary export limits “seriously violate WTO rules,” according to Reuters. Beijing has not signalled any intent to comply.

Germany’s automotive industry has shed roughly 100,000 jobs since 2019, with automotive suppliers cutting about 74,000 positions (nearly a quarter of their workforce) over the same period, according to industry association VDA. BMW is cutting 8,000 jobs after its own margin warning; Mercedes-Benz is shifting German production to lower-cost Hungarian operations. Volkswagen’s exclusion from the Euro Stoxx 50 benchmark that same week adds a mechanical layer to the pain: ETFs tracking the index become forced sellers of the stock regardless of fundamental developments.

The political context tightens the screws further. The protests arrived a day after Chancellor Merz’s Christian Democrats suffered heavy losses in two regional elections, handing the far-right AfD a direct line between Volkswagen’s struggles and accusations of government failure. German Vice Chancellor Lars Klingbeil’s call for tariffs specifically on imported plug-in hybrids arrived in that same electoral moment, making it hard to separate policy conviction from political reflex.

The test for this bargaining round is whether the shared diagnosis (Chinese competition, energy costs, inadequate industrial policy) translates into a settlement both sides can live with, or fractures into a prolonged dispute that deepens the damage at companies already running out of room. The Porsche job-cut ambiguity, unresolved before Capital Markets Day, is the most immediate thing to watch.