Egypt’s Multi-Billion Dollar Gamble: The Masterplan to Become the Middle East’s New Automotive Hub

On a weekday morning, when you drive by the Suez Canal Economic Zone, the image reveals something that the official statements only hint at. Cranes for construction. partially constructed warehouses. Steel coils are being transported by trucks to locations that were nonexistent eighteen months ago. It’s still very much a work in progress, still dusty, and still has some rough edges. However, compared to Egypt’s previous announcements, the activity is genuine and the financial implications are beginning to mount.

The $1 billion Sailun Group tire deal with the Chinese manufacturer last August is the headline figure that everyone keeps bringing up. That’s a significant investment on its own. The company it keeps is what makes it intriguing. Earlier this year, Geely began production. Somewhere on the runway are MG, Jetour, GAC, Changan, Haval, and BAIC. For EVs and batteries, Guide Automotive Technology invested close to $64 million in the SCZone. The Al Amal Group is investing $20 million in the assembly of Forthing. The majority of the names on the endless list are Chinese.

Industry observers believe that Egypt has, almost by accident, finally found the ideal moment. Global supply chains are being disassembled and reassembled. Due to their exclusion from some Western markets, Chinese manufacturers require a base that can covertly expand into parts of Europe, the Gulf, and Africa. Morocco just cannot compete with Egypt’s geographic location, inexpensive labor, and customs agreement with the African Continental Free Trade Area for African distribution. The more difficult question is whether the nation can truly take advantage of this window.

The CEO of General Motors Egypt, Sharon Nishi, recently stated that the Chevrolet Optra’s local content is approaching 50%, which she described as unprecedented for the market. GM was the top seller in the nation at the end of 2025. Nissan is now relying on Egypt as its sole passenger-vehicle base on the continent after selling off its South African plant. The company has already made $55.9 million there and hopes to make over $120 million by the end of the following year. That’s not how a business hedges its bets.

Egypt’s Multi-Billion Dollar Gamble – The Masterplan to Become the Middle East’s New Automotive Hub

It is difficult to overcome the skepticism, though. A dollar was worth fifteen Egyptian pounds three years ago. It has dropped from a panic high of about 70 to about 50 today. The cost of cars has almost tripled. Longtime auto analyst Mohamed Sheta notes that the majority of these factories only produce about 5,000 units annually. Morocco produces over 500,000 of them, the majority of which are exported. Press releases don’t close the huge gap.

However, it’s difficult to ignore the pattern. Egypt continues to be mentioned in discussions where it was previously disregarded. 10,000 workers will be employed at the Sumitomo wiring harness plant, which will supply European automakers. Italian Piaggio is investigating localization and recently selected a local distributor. Since 2023, BMW has been assembling in secret. As you watch this happen, you get the impression that the nation is being inserted into a regional puzzle whose final form has not yet been determined by anyone, not even the analysts in London, the executives in Shanghai, or the planners in Cairo.

The true test will be the opening of the African free-trade zone and the viability of battery initiatives like Guide’s. The official goal is localization above 60%. This moment will either be a turning point or just another chapter in a long tale of near-misses, depending on whether Egypt passes it or stalls somewhere in the high thirties like so many ambitious industrial plans before.