The Three AI Stocks That Every Major Sovereign Wealth Fund Now Holds — and What That Signal Actually Means

This winter, a certain type of discussion has been taking place in private banking offices; it doesn’t quite make it onto financial television, but it does appear later, covertly, in 13F filings and disclosure documents from places like Oslo, Singapore, and Riyadh. The pattern begins to repeat if you pay close attention to the fine print. Microsoft and Nvidia are the three names that keep coming up. Additionally, the small constellation of public vehicles and structured stakes that have made the private company tradeable for institutions willing to complete the paperwork has increased exposure to Anthropic.

Since sovereign wealth funds typically travel like cargo ships, the change is remarkable. slow, methodical, and fashion-obsessed. However, they invested about $46 billion in AI projects between January and September 2025—nearly half of all GenAI venture capital that year. Despite a 35% decline in actual deals, total GenAI funding reached $87 billion through November, nearly twice as much as in 2024. fewer wagers. larger checks. The biggest financial institutions in the world seem to have a different perspective on this technology.

It is not surprising that the first name on the list appears. Almost all sovereign funds that have ever submitted a quarterly disclosure to the SEC have Nvidia in their public portfolios. It is ranked in the top five by Norway’s wealth fund, the biggest in the world. According to reports, Saudi Arabia’s PIF is increasing exposure through plays related to infrastructure as well as direct equity. At this point, the logic is mechanical; you don’t argue with the company selling the rigs if you think AI compute is the new oil. You simply purchase it. SWFs appear to be willing to postpone determining whether the valuation makes sense over a five-year period.

The second is Microsoft, where the reasoning is more complex. It is the closest thing to a productized AI conglomerate available in public markets, but it is not an AI pure-play. Azure indirectly owns the most important model lab on the planet thanks to its partnership with OpenAI. As SoftBank led a $40 billion investment in OpenAI in March, sovereign funds did the math the way pension committees typically do: if you can’t purchase the asset directly, buy the company that has already done so. It’s easy to miss the subtle realism in that movie.

Due to Anthropic’s continued privacy, the third holding is more difficult to identify. However, a roster of state-linked vehicles that weren’t on these cap tables two years prior provided funding for its $13 billion round in late 2025, which valued the company at more than $180 billion. Mubadala has actively participated in plays involving nearby infrastructure. According to reports, GIC accepted allocations via fund-of-fund arrangements. How much of this exposure eventually becomes liquid and whether the funds will survive what is almost certainly going to be a turbulent IPO cycle are still unknowns. As this develops, it’s difficult to deny that the sovereign capital wave has altered the nature of the AI market as a whole.

What is the true meaning of the signal? Most likely not what members of retail forums believe. Sovereign wealth funds don’t wager on a stock surge and have ten-year time horizons. By purchasing stock in the businesses that will determine industrial productivity, defense logistics, and energy demand for the next thirty years, they are effectively hedging the political economy of their own nations. They might be early. They might be focusing on a bubble that will burst before the thesis develops. It is possible for both to be true simultaneously. However, there is genuine conviction in those positions, which are located on balance sheets in Doha, Oslo, and Abu Dhabi. It’s also patient money. which is practically the loudest signal in this market.