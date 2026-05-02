The Tech Stock That Every Major Pension Fund in Europe Just Added to Its Portfolio in the Same Quarter

When the topic of Palantir Technologies is brought up in the conference rooms of the biggest pension funds in Europe, there is a particular quiet. The diplomatic language used in Stockholm, the cautious pauses during quarterly briefings in Amsterdam, and the way asset managers in Frankfurt speak around rather than through the name are all examples of it.

Nevertheless, the numbers present a nearly consistent picture in spite of that apparent discomfort. The combined Palantir stake of over 127 major banks, asset managers, insurers, and pension funds across the continent increased by more than 60% in the last year, bringing the total reported value of those holdings to about $27 billion by the end of 2025.

On paper, it appears to be an odd convergence. Pension funds in various nations, run by various boards and subject to various regulatory frameworks, are all heading in the same direction at about the same time. By late 2025, domestic pension funds, insurers, and investment funds collectively held over €200 billion in technology stocks, according to the Dutch central bank.

This amount continued to rise until the first quarter of 2026. In particular, Palantir’s growth was driven by institutional investors in Sweden, Poland, and Germany. Despite Palantir’s well-documented contracts with the Israeli military and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, as well as Amnesty International’s prior criticisms regarding international human rights compliance, none of these organizations have Palantir on their official exclusion lists.

Much of this has an almost embarrassingly straightforward mechanism. In September 2024, Palantir became a member of the S&P 500. Once a name appears in that index, it appears in all funds that track it, which means it appears in the default retirement portfolios of millions of Europeans who would find it difficult to correctly spell the name of the company.

Walking through any pension consultant’s office in The Hague gives the impression that this type of passive accumulation has started to surpass the meticulous ethical screening that these organizations continue to publicly support. They are drawn in by the index. They purchase. The exclusion lists remain silent.

It is worthwhile to consider the situation’s cultural awkwardness. The chairman of Palantir, Peter Thiel, has sided with individuals whose political views are very different from those of Brussels and Berlin and is publicly critical of EU institutions.

Alongside that worldview, pension funds with declared values of democratic governance, civil liberties, and ESG integration are now listed on shareholder registers. For the time being at least, investors appear to think that the financial reasoning outweighs the discomfort. In less than a year, Palantir’s share price almost quadrupled the value of these European stakes, and that kind of return tends to soften awkward conversations.

It’s interesting to see how it differs from Tesla. The largest pension fund in Europe, Stichting Pensioenfonds ABP, completely sold its Tesla stake in Q3 2024, citing the controversy surrounding Elon Musk’s $56 billion compensation package. Even though Tesla shares reached all-time highs following the 2024 US election, ABP remained steadfast in its decision.

The calculation has been the opposite with Palantir. Money has been leaning in. The asymmetry is difficult to ignore. The compensation package of one CEO turned into a moral red line. Contracts that another company had with military operations and deportation agencies somehow turned into a portfolio decision that was primarily influenced by index weighting.

A question about the future looms over all of this. With smaller companies like Trener Robotics, Dexory, and FLEXOO attracting more institutional attention, Q1 2026 has already demonstrated a partial rotation toward European-domiciled tech names and AI applied to industrial systems. It’s unclear if that means a more subdued unwind of the Palantir trade or just additional diversification.

The stakes are still rising as of right now. The people whose retirements depend on these choices seldom ever find out what their money has been doing while they slept, which is striking to watch as this develops. Pension statements do not list principles; instead, they list percentages. This quarter, a single American AI company that a whole continent discreetly chose to purchase sits behind those percentages.