Thyssenkrupp’s Corporate Overhaul Faces Mounting Deadlines

The German industrial conglomerate Thyssenkrupp is navigating a series of critical junctures. Conflicting dynamics within its business units highlight the complexity of its ongoing transformation. While its defense subsidiary anticipates a landmark multi-billion euro contract, the planned sale of its struggling steel division has encountered delays.

Defense Unit Provides Stability Amid Broader Challenges

Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) currently serves as a key financial pillar for the group. The division recently secured a supplementary order worth €250 million related to frigate construction. Furthermore, it is positioning for a strategic breakthrough in North America, having been shortlisted as one of two remaining bidders for a major Canadian submarine program, a contract valued at up to €37 billion.

In contrast, the hydrogen subsidiary Nucera presents a mixed outlook. The company booked a significant new order for 300 megawatts of electrolyzer capacity in Spain. However, this positive development is offset by a reduced annual forecast. Increased optimization costs and a cancelled project in the US have led to a revised expected operating result, now projected to be between a loss of €30 million and €80 million.

Steel Divestment Stalls as Internal Program Shows Gains

Negotiations for the sale of the steel unit to India’s Jindal Steel are proving protracted. The process is facing noticeable headwinds, notably from employee representatives awaiting answers regarding job security guarantees. This delay adds pressure to the broader restructuring timeline.

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Concurrently, the group’s materials trading business, Materials Services, is under a specific mandate. It must demonstrate tangible operational improvements by the end of March 2026 to facilitate a planned spin-off in autumn of that year.

On a positive note, the internal efficiency initiative APEX is delivering measurable outcomes, driving a 10% increase in adjusted EBIT to €211 million. Nonetheless, these gains were overshadowed by a net loss of €334 million, primarily attributable to high restructuring charges within the steel segment. Market sentiment currently reflects strategic uncertainty more than operational progress, with Thyssenkrupp shares trading at €8.28, down approximately 26% over a 30-day period.

Key Upcoming Milestones

The group’s trajectory will be heavily influenced by three imminent deadlines:

End of March 2026: Operational improvement deadline for Materials Services.

Operational improvement deadline for Materials Services. 12 May 2026: Publication of the half-year financial report.

Publication of the half-year financial report. May/June 2026: Canada’s decision on the submarine contract award.

These milestones will test the recent analysis from Morgan Stanley. The bank’s strategists maintain that Thyssenkrupp will successfully navigate this transitional phase, forecasting a significant recovery in earnings per share to €1.02 by 2027.

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