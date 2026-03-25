Rheinmetall’s Naval Ambition: A Multi-Billion Euro Strategic Pivot

Rheinmetall is positioning itself to become the prime contractor for the German military’s largest naval initiative, a program valued at approximately ten billion euros. This move represents a significant strategic expansion for the defense conglomerate, traditionally known for its land systems, into the maritime domain.

A Project in Need of Rescue

The F126 frigate program, intended to produce six anti-submarine warfare vessels, has faced substantial delays, running four years behind schedule. The previous contractor, Damen Naval, encountered difficulties, including software issues in transferring design plans. Rheinmetall now aims to revive the stalled project.

Tim Wagner, head of the newly established Maritime Systems division, expressed confidence, stating the company expects to secure the prime contractor agreement for the F126 frigate by summer. According to current plans, the first vessel is scheduled for delivery in the second half of 2031.

Building Credibility Through Acquisition

A critical foundation for this bid was laid with the completion of the Naval Vessels Lürssen (NVL) acquisition on March 1, 2026. This transaction provides Rheinmetall with its own shipyard capabilities, a vital asset that lends credibility to its pursuit of the lead contractor role.

However, the contract has not yet been awarded. The German Ministry of Defence is concurrently evaluating a second option: having Kiel-based naval builder TKMS construct smaller Meko A-200 DEU-type frigates instead. The final decision is expected in the coming months.

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In a contrasting cooperative approach, Rheinmetall is partnering with TKMS for the subsequent F127 frigate program, focused on protecting extensive airspace at sea. That project faces no competing bids.

Divergence Between Operations and Share Performance

Despite these strategic advancements, Rheinmetall’s share price has shown limited positive reaction. The stock recently declined by about 1.6 percent to 1,461.50 euros, continuing a corrective phase. Since reaching a high near 1,995 euros in late September, the equity has lost over a quarter of its value. The upward trend line from autumn 2024 has been broken, a technical signal often interpreted as indicating continued weakness.

The company’s operational performance tells a markedly different story. For 2025, Rheinmetall reported revenue of 9.9 billion euros with an operating margin of 18.5 percent. Its order backlog climbed to a record 63.8 billion euros. This figure has the potential to surge beyond 135 billion euros in 2026, fueled by the German military’s special fund, the European SAFE program, and growing NATO budgets. Successfully winning the F126 contract would add another ten billion euros to that backlog.

Investors will gain further insight from the Q1 report scheduled for May 7, 2026. Shortly after, at the Annual General Meeting on May 12, a dividend proposal of 11.50 euros per share is expected, up from 8.10 euros the previous year.

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