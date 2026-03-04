Siemens Accelerates Capital Return and Strategic Overhaul

Siemens AG is executing a multi-pronged strategy this March, combining significant shareholder returns with a decisive portfolio simplification. The company is moving forward with both an accelerated share buyback and a major corporate separation, all against a backdrop of robust operational performance. This raises a pivotal question for investors: which will have a greater impact on long-term value—the immediate capital return or the strategic transformation?

Operational Momentum Sets the Stage

The financial foundation for these corporate actions was laid in the first quarter of fiscal 2026 (October to December 2025). Siemens reported a 10% increase in group orders, reaching €21.4 billion, while revenue grew by 8%. The Digital Industries and Smart Infrastructure divisions were cited as primary growth drivers.

Profit in the industrial business surged 15% to €2.9 billion, achieving a margin of 15.6%. Earnings per share came in at €2.80, up from an adjusted €2.22 in the prior-year period. A particularly notable highlight was the order backlog, which climbed to a record €120 billion. The book-to-bill ratio stood at 1.12, indicating that new orders are outpacing revenue recognition.

A significant growth catalyst emerged from the data center segment within Smart Infrastructure, where orders fueled a 35% revenue increase for that business line. Notably, several large-scale orders for cloud and AI infrastructure from the United States, totaling €1.8 billion, contributed to a 54% jump in U.S. orders for this sector.

Based on this strong start, management raised its full-year guidance. The forecast for earnings per share (before PPA) was lifted to a range of €10.70 to €11.10. Furthermore, CFO Ralf Thomas stated the company now expects to hit the upper half of its 6% to 8% revenue growth projection.

Capital Return Program Gains Pace

Concurrent with its operational strength, Siemens is rapidly returning capital to shareholders. The company announced it will cancel 18 million treasury shares in March, reducing its share capital to 782 million shares. This reduction mechanically increases earnings per share, all else being equal.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying Siemens?

The pace of the broader buyback program has also accelerated. Between February 16 and 22, Siemens purchased an additional 354,983 shares via the Xetra trading platform. Since the program’s inception in February 2024, nearly €4.4 billion has been deployed. With a total authorization of up to €6 billion over a maximum of five years (announced in November 2023), the company is operating well ahead of its original schedule.

Despite these supportive measures, the share price has recently faced pressure. At the time of reporting, Siemens stock traded at €228.45, down 4.13% on the day. Over a 30-day period, the decline totals 12.25%, placing the current price notably below the 50-day moving average of €250.49.

Strategic Shift: Healthineers Separation Advances

In a parallel strategic move, Siemens is refining its corporate structure. The management and supervisory boards have approved the distribution of the majority stake in Siemens Healthineers. The plan involves a direct spin-off of approximately 30% of Healthineers shares to existing Siemens shareholders.

This transaction would result in Siemens relinquishing its controlling majority, subsequently accounting for Healthineers as a minority investment. The company rationale centers on portfolio simplification and a sharper focus on its core identity as a technology company.

Final approvals from shareholder meetings and regulatory bodies are still pending. Siemens intends to provide detailed information on the timeline and structure of the separation early in the second quarter of fiscal 2026. This period will also see a leadership transition, with Veronika Bienert scheduled to assume the CFO role on April 1, 2026.

The next key date for investors will be May 13, 2026, when the Q2 results for fiscal 2026 are published. This report will offer crucial evidence on whether the strong order momentum, including the powerful data center tailwinds, is sustainable through the current fiscal year.

Ad

Siemens Stock: Buy or Sell?! New Siemens Analysis from March 4 delivers the answer:

The latest Siemens figures speak for themselves: Urgent action needed for Siemens investors. Is it worth buying or should you sell? Find out what to do now in the current free analysis from March 4.

Siemens: Buy or sell? Read more here...