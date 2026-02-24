Tesla Faces Mounting Pressure as Cybertruck Sales Plummet and Legal Woes Deepen

The electric vehicle giant Tesla is confronting significant challenges on multiple fronts. New data reveals severe delivery shortfalls for its flagship Cybertruck, prompting another round of price cuts from CEO Elon Musk. This struggle coincides with an escalating legal battle in California over the company’s autonomous driving claims, painting a picture of a company under strain.

Cybertruck Demand Falters, Prompting Price Reductions

In a bid to stimulate weakening demand, Tesla has temporarily reduced the starting price of its Cybertruck “Dual Motor AWD” model to $59,990. This strategic move comes as a direct response to a dramatic slump in deliveries for the futuristic pickup truck. In 2025, Cybertruck deliveries collapsed by 48%, reaching only 20,237 units.

This figure falls catastrophically short of the company’s original annual production target of 250,000 vehicles for the model. Elon Musk has indicated that future pricing will be strictly dictated by consumer demand, and this latest action underscores that interest in the Cybertruck, without substantial financial incentives, is lagging far behind initial projections.

Legal Confrontation Intensifies Over Autopilot Claims

Simultaneously, Tesla is mounting an aggressive legal offensive against the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). The automaker is seeking to overturn an earlier ruling that found its marketing of “Autopilot” and “Full Self-Driving” features to be misleading. In its new lawsuit, Tesla contends that the regulatory agency failed to present any witnesses to substantiate these allegations.

This legal challenge unfolds within an already contentious environment. The company has previously been compelled to remove certain terminology from its advertising materials in California and was recently ordered to pay $243 million in relation to a fatal crash involving its driver-assistance system. The decision to escalate the dispute highlights the critical importance of autonomous driving software to Tesla’s long-term strategic vision.

Eroding Market Position and Heavy Investment Plans

Tesla’s equity, currently trading at €339.50 and below its 50-day moving average, is also feeling the effects of broader tech sector weakness and concerns over the profitability of AI investments. Fundamentally, the competitive landscape has shifted: in 2025, Tesla ceded its position as the world’s largest electric vehicle manufacturer to its Chinese rival, BYD. The company’s total global sales declined by 8.6% to 1.64 million vehicles.

Despite these headwinds and a contracting overall automotive market in the United States, Tesla’s management is reaffirming its commitment to substantial capital expenditure. Projected investments for 2026 stand at approximately $20 billion, with a primary focus on robotics and the infrastructure needed for a future autonomous taxi network. Whether these capital-intensive bets on the future can offset current weaknesses in the core automotive business will be the defining test for the coming quarters.

