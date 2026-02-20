Tesla’s Dual Strategy: Price Adjustments and Robotaxi Milestones

This week, Tesla is making significant moves on two distinct fronts. The company is recalibrating its pricing strategy for the Cybertruck while simultaneously reaching a key manufacturing milestone for its highly anticipated autonomous vehicle project. These developments signal activity, yet they also prompt questions about the timeline for transforming the “Cybercab” from a prototype into a commercially viable product.

A Landmark in Texas: First Robotaxi Unit Completed

Separately, on February 17, reports from Electrek and Business Insider highlighted a notable achievement at Tesla’s Gigafactory Texas. The first Cybercab has reportedly rolled off the production line. Tesla marked the occasion by releasing a photograph of the vehicle, which notably lacks a steering wheel.

It is crucial to understand that this event represents a validation milestone rather than the commencement of continuous production. According to these reports, volume manufacturing is not anticipated until April 2026. This timeline appears consistent with statements from CEO Elon Musk, who indicated on Monday that the production start remains “on track” for that April target, as also noted by InsideEVs.

Cybertruck: A New Entry Point and Revised Pricing

On Thursday, Tesla introduced a new, more affordable variant of its Cybertruck, as reported by Reuters. This dual-motor all-wheel-drive model carries a starting price of $59,990, positioning it approximately $20,000 below the previous premium all-wheel-drive version, which was priced at $79,990.

The specifications of this new base model are noteworthy. Sources including Electrek indicate it includes features absent from the now-discontinued rear-wheel-drive version. These additions comprise an electric tonneau cover for the bed, bed-mounted power outlets with “Powershare” functionality, and adaptive dampers. Tesla estimates the vehicle’s range at 325 miles.

Concurrently, Tesla has reduced the price of its top-tier model. The Cybertruck Cyberbeast has seen its price lowered from $114,990 to $99,990, effectively reversing a price increase implemented in August 2025. Reuters suggests this adjustment is linked to the unbundling of a previously included “Luxe Package,” which offered features such as supervised Full Self-Driving capabilities and complimentary Supercharger access.

The Persistent Challenge of Autonomy

The fundamental design of the Cybercab presents its greatest hurdle. The vehicle is entirely dependent on Tesla’s autonomous driving software, having been built without pedals or a steering wheel. However, operational limitations persist within the existing robotaxi program. Reports from Electrek suggest the Austin-based service has achieved only about 19% availability and has recorded higher accident rates compared to human drivers. The current fleet across Austin and San Francisco consists of roughly 200 vehicles, with many journeys still requiring human safety monitors to be present.

These strategic shifts occur against a backdrop of market pressure. The Cybertruck price revisions, as noted by Reuters, follow Tesla’s struggle to meet initial sales projections for the pickup. Meanwhile, the path from a single completed Cybercab unit to widespread commercial robotaxi service remains fraught with significant technical and regulatory obstacles that must be navigated.

In today’s trading, Tesla shares are quoted at €348.10, reflecting a decline of 0.50%. This price sits notably below the 50-day moving average of €374.80. This market movement suggests investors are acknowledging recent developments but have yet to price them as a definitive turning point for the company. All eyes will be on April 2026 for a clearer signal. If volume production commences as scheduled, it will provide a tangible test of the resilience of Tesla’s ambitious Cybercab timeline.

