BYD Ascends to Sixth Place in Global Automotive Rankings

A significant shift has occurred in the hierarchy of the world’s largest automakers. China’s BYD has surpassed Ford in terms of unit sales for 2025, securing the position as the sixth-largest automotive company globally. This milestone underscores the growing influence of Chinese manufacturers beyond their domestic market.

Key Performance Data for 2025

BYD’s total deliveries: Approximately 4.6 million vehicles.

Approximately vehicles. Ford’s total deliveries: Just under 4.4 million vehicles, representing a reported shortfall of about 200,000 units compared to BYD.

Just under vehicles, representing a reported shortfall of about units compared to BYD. BYD’s international volume: Roughly 1.05 million vehicles, equating to about one quarter of its total output.

Roughly vehicles, equating to about of its total output. 2026 international target: 1.3 million vehicles, as stated by BYD’s branding and public relations chief, Li Yunfei.

A Reshuffled Leaderboard

Toyota maintains its lead with 11.3 million vehicles sold, followed by Volkswagen, Hyundai Kia, General Motors, and Stellantis. The notable change emerges just below this group: BYD’s entry into the global top six marks the first time a Chinese automaker has achieved this rank. Consequently, Ford has been displaced to seventh place, with its worldwide sales declining by around 2% in 2025 to just below 4.4 million vehicles. Analysts pointed to the Chinese market as a particular challenge for Ford, where domestic brands now command approximately 65% of the passenger car retail market.

Accelerating Global Ambitions

While BYD sold over 3.1 million vehicles within China, its overseas business expanded significantly. The company is now targeting 1.3 million sales outside China for 2026. Recent developments in Canada may provide momentum. A Nanos survey for Bloomberg News indicated that 53% of Canadians said a “made in China” label would have no impact on their decision to purchase an electric vehicle (EV). This aligns with a trade agreement permitting up to 49,000 Chinese EVs annually at a reduced tariff rate of 6.1%, which Prime Minister Mark Carney’s office framed as less than 3% of the Canadian new car market.

Contrasting Markets and a Strategic Pivot

The situation is markedly different in the United States. A January survey by “EVs for All America” found that 54% of potential buyers view Chinese brands somewhat or very negatively. BYD currently does not sell passenger cars in the U.S., where a 100% tariff applies to Chinese auto imports.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying BYD?

Operationally, BYD remains focused exclusively on electrified models, having ceased production of traditional internal combustion engine passenger cars in March 2022. In 2025, the company also overtook Tesla in pure battery-electric vehicle sales. Of its total 4,602,436 vehicle sales, approximately 2.25 million were fully electric, supplemented by 2,288,709 plug-in hybrids and 57,013 commercial vehicles.

To reduce reliance on exports from China, BYD is actively expanding its manufacturing footprint internationally. Facilities are planned or under construction in Brazil, Thailand, and Hungary, strategically positioned to serve South America, Southeast Asia, and Europe.

Commenting on the competitive landscape during Ford’s Q4 2025 earnings presentation, CEO Jim Farley acknowledged that China’s auto industry is a factor no global manufacturer can ignore. Ford reported a net loss of $8.2 billion USD for the full year. Cui Dongshu of the China Passenger Car Association described BYD’s overtaking of Ford as a logical progression, driven by technological application, supply chain control, and economies of scale.

The benchmark for 2026 is now set. Achieving its overseas target of 1.3 million vehicles will be the key measure of how rapidly BYD can establish itself as a permanent volume player outside its home market.

Ad

BYD Stock: Buy or Sell?! New BYD Analysis from February 17 delivers the answer:

The latest BYD figures speak for themselves: Urgent action needed for BYD investors. Is it worth buying or should you sell? Find out what to do now in the current free analysis from February 17.

BYD: Buy or sell? Read more here...