Boeing Gains Momentum as Quality Improvements and Order Strength Fuel Everett Expansion

Boeing is signaling progress as the week closes, delivering two clear signals to investors: a notable reduction in supply-chain issues and a robust start to the year in orders. Add to that concrete plans to expand capacity in Everett, and the question becomes how quickly these gains will translate into higher aircraft deliveries without reigniting safety debates.

Supply chain improvements show up in the numbers

The company’s leadership provided an update on manufacturing quality yesterday. Senior Vice President Ihssane Mounir told Reuters that the time needed to fix supply-chain problems has fallen by 40% versus 2024, suggesting the “operational reforms” rolled out over the past two years are taking effect within the production system.

A central driver has been Spirit AeroSystems, which Boeing reacquired in December 2025 to tighten fuselage production oversight. Since stricter inspections began in 2024, the defect rate for Spirit components has declined by about 60%. For Boeing, steady quality is essential to raise deliveries without creating new safety or regulatory concerns.

Everett expansion: a new 737 MAX line on the way

At the same time, Boeing is pushing ahead with capacity increases. The Seattle-area paper report from the Seattle Times, later corroborated by program management, indicates that a fourth 737 MAX final-assembly line will come online in Everett in the summer of 2026, dubbed the “North Line.”

The new line will be built in a former wide-body facility and will service the 737 MAX 10 variant. Current output sits around 38 to 42 jets per month, with a long-term target of 63 aircraft per month. Preparations are already underway across production, quality, and the supply chain to support the ramp.

January results: a solid start and deliveries outpacing Airbus

The month of January provided additional backing for the positive trend. According to Parameters, Boeing logged 103 net orders in January 2026, while deliveries reached 46 aircraft. Among those deliveries were 38 737 MAX jets and five 787 Dreamliners, a mix that helped the shares rise about 2% on the day.

Markets focused on the confluence of lower defect rates and the solid operating metrics, interpreting the improvements as an indicator that the expensive disruptions of the prior year are easing.

Capex outlook and the policy backdrop

Another point of emphasis is capital expenditure. Boeing expects 2026 CapEx to run around $4 billion, up from $2.9 billion in 2025. The rise aligns with the announced Everett expansion and the broader push to shore up production capacity and supplier reliability.

Policy pressure accompanies the company’s manufacturing push. The Globe and Mail notes White House officials are pressing defense contractors to meet schedules and reinvest in programs. In this climate, CEO Kelly Ortberg pointed to the government’s intense focus on program execution by state customers.

Key takeaways

Supply chain: remediation time down 40% versus 2024; Spirit component defects down about 60% since 2024 inspections

Capacity: Everett’s North Line planned, launching Summer 2026

Production trajectory: current run rate roughly 42 per month, aiming for 63 per month long term

January performance: 103 net orders, 46 deliveries

Investment outlook: CapEx for 2026 around $4 billion (2025: $2.9 billion)

Political backdrop: White House increasing emphasis on timely deliveries and reinvestment, with leadership citing strong government program focus on execution

