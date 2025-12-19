Lockheed Martin Shares Face Conflicting Market Pressures

The investment case for defense giant Lockheed Martin is being pulled in opposite directions by recent developments. On one hand, substantial new government contracts underscore the strength of its core programs. On the other, a prominent Wall Street firm has downgraded the stock, citing specific concerns over future financial performance that extend beyond current profitability.

Major Contracts Bolster Order Backlog

Operational momentum was demonstrated this week with the award of new contracts from the U.S. Navy and the Pentagon totaling over $500 million. A significant portion, approximately $373 million, is allocated for the procurement of materials, specialized tooling, and test equipment for the critical F-35 fighter jet program. These awards highlight sustained, robust demand for the company’s flagship products despite broader financial debates.

JPMorgan Adopts a Cautious Stance

Counterbalancing this positive news, analysts at JPMorgan Chase have shifted their rating on Lockheed Martin from “Overweight” to “Neutral.” This move carries weight, even though the bank paradoxically raised its price target from $465 to $515 per share. The analysts’ primary reservation centers on anticipated headwinds in 2027, particularly pension-related payments that could pressure free cash flow unless working capital is significantly reduced.

JPMorgan also views current market expectations as overly optimistic. The consensus forecast for cash flow growth of eight percent is deemed too aggressive. The bank notes that while the missiles and fire control division is experiencing strong growth, other segments within the company are confronting revenue challenges.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying Lockheed?

Pension Settlement Creates Accounting Charge

In a parallel financial development, Lockheed Martin is taking steps to clean up its balance sheet. The company has reached an agreement to transfer roughly $900 million in pension obligations to insurance companies. While this transaction does not require new corporate cash, it will result in a one-time, pre-tax accounting charge of about $480 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. This special expense was not included in the financial forecast provided in October.

Stock Performance Lags the Market

The conflicting signals have done little to help the equity’s performance this year. Lockheed Martin’s share price has declined approximately 15.5% since the start of the year, significantly underperforming the broader market. This weakness persists even as the company’s order backlog has reached a record level of $179 billion.

The Crucial Test: January 2026 Reporting

A key moment for investor clarity will arrive in late January 2026. At that time, Lockheed Martin is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter 2025 results, which will include the pension settlement charge, and provide its financial guidance for 2026. The market will scrutinize whether management addresses the cash flow concerns raised by JPMorgan. Investors will also be watching for any commentary on how potential political debates surrounding stock buybacks in the defense sector might influence the company’s future capital allocation plans.

