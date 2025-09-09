Top 10 WrestleMania Matches Ranked: Epic Showdowns, Iconic Performers, and Lasting Legacy

WrestleMania is the premier event of WWE, dating back to 1985, where professional wrestling delivers heart-pounding moments and has fascinated millions. It is a combination of legendary battles and history-making matches that characterise the Showcase of the Immortals.

the 10 best matches in the history of WrestleMania are listed and explored through the actors, the action, and their legacy.

10. Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch Triple threat match with both Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championships ( WrestleMania 35, 2019)

Participants: Ronda Rousey, UFC pioneer and WWE superstar; Charlotte Flair, royalty; Becky Lynch, the people’s favourite The Man.

Details: This 28-minute main event, in which women were the headline performers, was the first time that women featured as headliners at WrestleMania. The feud began at Survivor Series 2018, as Lynch’s actions against Rousey sparked a movement. The entry of Flair increased the competition. The contest was characterised by armbars of Rousey, figure-fours by Flair and tenacity of Lynch and finished with the controversial crucifix pin of Lynch as she won both titles.

Legacy: This historic mediation marked a breakthrough, as women’s wrestling is now a main event. Lynch was a worldwide superstar, and the impact of the bout increased the number of women in WWE, with the effect remaining at the top of Google for weeks.

Why It Makes the List: It is an essential watch due to its revolutionary and action-packed nature and is usually consulted as a pivotal moment in women’s wrestling.

9. Ultimate Warrior vs. Randy Savage- Retirement Match ( WrestleMania VII, 1991)

Players: Ultimate Warrior, the energetic warrior; Randy Savage, the Macho King, who is charismatic with Queen Sherri.

Details: This 20-minute match took place at the Los Angeles Memorial Sports Arena, where Savage got Warrior the WWF title. Five elbow drops by Savage were not able to stop the presses and splashes of Warrior. Savage and Miss Elizabeth were in an emotional after-match reunion that stole hearts.

Legacy: The plotting and emotional reward of this match established an example of personal stakes in wrestling. It was a trend due to its iconic post-match act, which creates dramatic angles in WWE.

Why It Ranks: Its combination of action-driven and tear-jerking drama makes it a favourite amongst fans and a popular subject of Google searches.

8. Hulk Hogan vs. Andre the Giant – WWF Championship Match (WrestleMania III, 1987)

Stars: Hulk Hogan, the Hulkamania headquarters; Andre the Giant, the gigantic hero.

Details: This 12-minute fight in front of a crowd of 93,173 in Pontiac, Silverdome, had Hogan slam a 520-pound Andre, which was enshrined in history, and won with a leg drop. The accumulation included Andre’s heel turn.

Legacy: This was one of the matches that propelled WWE into fame, and Hogan into a household name, as well as making WrestleMania a worldwide event. The slam is one of the most popular wrestling moves that is still under search.

Why It Makes the List: Its cultural popularity and attendance history make it a common Google query for the history of wrestling.

7. Dudley Boyz vs. Hardy Boyz vs. Edge and Christian – TLC Match WWF Tag Team Championships (WrestleMania X-Seven, 2001)

Performers: Dudley Boyz, hardcore brawlers; Hardy Boyz, high-flyers; Edge and Christian, tactical masters.

Highlights: This 15-minute Table, Ladders, and Chairs contest at the Astrodome included such jaw-dropping moves as the Swanton Bomb by Jeff Hardy, or the spear of a ladder by Edge. The chaos created is what led Edge and Christian to prevail.

Legacy: TWC has reinvented tag team wrestling, influencing such extreme conditions and occurrences as the Money in the Bank event. The number of its highlight clips is popular on YouTube and Google search engines under the query: best wrestling stunts.

Why It Ranks: The replay value and innovation of the match make it high-risk wrestling.

6. Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes – WWE Universal Championship (No disarmed, WrestleMania XL, 2024)

Opponents: Roman Reigns, the overpowering Tribal Chief; Cody Rhodes, the persevering outcast.

Details: This 36-minute Bloodline Rules epic episode was the climax of a years-long story at Lincoln Financial Field. Cameos by John Cena, The Rock, et cetera, Rhodes finally ended Cross Rhodes’ 1,300+ days reign by Reigns.

Legacy: This contest marked the culmination of the largest storyline that WWE had ever had trending on Google, thanks to its star power and emotional climax. It has transformed the face of WWE and elevated Rhodes.

Why It Ranks: The recent effect and the use of celebrities make it a hot search topic among contemporary wrestling fans.

5. The Rock vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin – WWF Championship Match (WrestleMania X-Seven, 2001)

Superstars: the electric performer, the Rock; the defiant star, Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Details: This is a 28-minute no-DQ main event at the Astrodome in which Austin got on the wrong side with the assistance of Vince McMahon, and won the match by Stunner. The brutal chair shots and promos incited its intensity.

Legacy: Peak Attitude Era, the match made both stars trend to Hollywood as a result of its outrageous twist. It established the standards of main events, frequently ranked as the best WWE rivalries.

Why It Ranks: The popularity of its drama and star power keeps it pertinent when searched on Google as a classic WWE.

4. Randy Savage vs. Ricky Steamboat – Intercontinental Championship Match (WrestleMania III, 1987)

Performers: Randy Savage, the Macho Man, Ricky Steamboat, the technical Dragon.

Details: This masterpiece was a 14-minute display of wrestling showcased at the Silver Dome with crisp wrestling and more than 20 near-falls. The show was stolen by Steamboat, who won with a small package.

Legacy: It was a workrate benchmark and held above midcard titles in technical wrestling, inspiring indie wrestling.

Why It Makes the List: It features pure wrestling without any bells and whistles, which contributes to its high ranking on the list of best technical wrestling matches.

3. The Rock vs. Hollywood Hulk Hogan – Icon vs. Icon Match (WrestleMania X8, 2002)

Actors: The Rock, the up-and-coming; Hollywood Hulk Hogan, the wrestling drawing card.

Details: This 16-minute confrontation in Toronto had the crowd reversing the face of Hogan. Rock defeated Rock Bottoms, and with a nice handshake.

Legacy: A generational torch-passing, it rejuvenated Hogan’s career, trended on social media, and was commonly sought out as a search query for the title ‘WrestleMania dream matches’.

Why It Ranks: Its legendary fame and the responses of fans make Google searches of wrestling history.

2. Bret Hart vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin – No Disqualification Submission Match (WrestleMania 13, 1997)

Performers: the technical master Bret Hart, the up-and-coming rebel Stone Cold Steve Austin, and the referee Ken Shamrock.

Background: This 20-minute fight in Chicago had Austin drawing blood and falling out in the Sharpshooter of Hart, causing a notorious two-way swap of sides.

Legacy: With the advent of the Attitude Era, Austin became a household name and trendsetter due to the era’s intense storytelling, which is commonly regarded as the best in wrestling.

Why It Ranks: It is a favourite among wrestling purists thanks to its groundbreaking effect and pure emotion.

1. The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels – Streak vs. Career Match (WrestleMania 25, 2009)

Superstars: the Undertaker, the streaking Phenom; Shawn Michaels, Mr. WrestleMania.

Facts: In Reliant Stadium, this half-hour epic confronted the 16-0 streak of Undertaker. Undertaker won on Tombstone with near-falls, counters and a botched dive to go 17-0.

Legacy: considered the best match in wrestling history, it was awarded and trended due to its perfection, and sequels and dream matches were created based on it, with many searching it as the best WrestleMania match ever.

Why It Ranks: Its unparalleled narration and athletics have it ranked as the best Google search answer to WrestleMania greatness.

FAQs

Which is the most excellent WrestleMania match?

The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 25 is commonly regarded as one of the greatest matches, as it combines drama, athleticism, and storytelling, and in this case, it consistently appears on Google whenever wrestling greatness is sought.

Why do these matches trend?

These events bring together legendary performers, big stakes and social influence and trend on Google with the best WrestleMania moments and legendary WWE matches.