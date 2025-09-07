Netflix September 2025 Release Guide: Must-Watch Movies and Shows by Date

Netflix will kick off the month of September 2025 with an exciting array of new movies, television, and live events, ensuring that every viewer finds their next obsession. Between the release of familiar classics such as Shrek and The Amazing Spider-Man and the revival of fan-favourite originals such as Wednesday, Season 2, Part 2, this month has a blend of fresh tales and classics.

You want to watch something that will make your heart beat fast and scream with laughter, or you just want to spend time with your family and have an adventure together; this detailed guide will help you, based on release date, plan your viewing choices. Maximally buzzed, we have marked the most important releases to stay ahead of the trends and answered the burning question: What is new on Netflix this month? Get ready to nest back, and we’ll dissect the best of what September has to offer.

September 1: A Nostalgia-Packed Kickoff with Blockbusters and Classics

Netflix begins the month of September with a staggering loss of more than 50 titles, with a heavy emphasis on popular movies and shows that evoke happiness and nostalgia. The aim of this opening salvo is to attract attention with recognisable names and a wide audience.

Key Releases on September 1

The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 are centred on the superhero, with Andrew Garfield portraying Peter Parker, who battles villains such as Electro and uncovers family secrets. Soundtrack: Music lovers will identify with 8 Mile, the harsh story of a Detroit rapper who has come out of the ghetto. Billy Madison, the schoolyard comedy starring Adam Sandler, and Liar Liar, featuring Jim Carrey’s iconic school lawyer, are all offered to comedy fans.

The entire Shrek series, Shrek, Shrek 2, Shrek the Third and Shrek Forever After, are at their disposal, as well as Puss in Boots to swashbuckle and Chicken Run to pluck, poultry-wise, their way through the world.

There are animated diamonds such as Shark Tale and The Land Before Time that keep the children amused, whereas E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial offers an alien heart. Horror lovers bite into Dracula by Bram Stoker, with Gary Oldman, and science-fiction lovers spin through Edge of Tomorrow with Tom Cruise.

Cities such as Boyz n the Hood address urban challenges, and Inglourious Basterds delivers vengeance to the world by Tarantino during World War II. The Oscar-winning musical La La Land, featuring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, is full of romance.

Franklin and Bash Season 1-4 is where series bingers can find legal jokes and Orphan Black Season 1-5 is where they can discover cloning conspiracies. Other hits include Bridesmaids, transforming a wedding calamity, and Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, which is sweet and whimsical. Such a wave of nostalgia sets the stage for a viral month.

Mid-September Surge: Originals Steal the Show

Later in the month, Netflix shifts its focus to its usual originals, which are full of celebrity appeal and intense stories that spark social media buzz and drive search traffic.

September 3: Gothic Thrills Return

Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 arrives, and Jenna Ortega returns to the project as the acerbic sleuth of Nevermore Academy. With fresh threats and diminished psychic abilities, the most recent mysteries on Wednesday have delivered dark humour, guest celebrities and viral moments that fan discussion will dig online. This is likely to be the prevailing speculation among those watching the series, as far as Tyler and Enid are concerned.

September 4: Sports, Horror and Animation

Countdown: Canelo v Crawford is a docuseries narrated by Diego Luna and Josh Brolin, offering sports fans a build-up to the super middleweight boxing match. The animation comes out brightly in the Pokémon Concierge Season 1 Part 2, a charming stop-motion series that is ideal for Pokémon fans. Horror hits Horror hits are Strange Frequencies: Taiwan Killer Hospital, a spooky streamer ghost-hunt and The Blackening a comic slasher-comedy about a fatal game night.

September 5: Bollywood and True Stories

Inspector Zende is a Bollywood action movie in which a Mumbai cop hunts down a serial killer. Love Con Revenge delves into the emotionality of the victims of romance scams in search of justice and is a good fit for those who like true crime.

September 6: Weekly Mysteries and Romance

Queen Mantis Season 1 is released weekly as a Korean thriller featuring elements of police procedural and suspense. Redeeming Love is a drama set in the Gold Rush era and The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity Season 1, a shounen anime, a story of young love.

September 7: Family and Drama

Red Fish, Blue Fish, Season 1 by Dr. Seuss amuses little kids with animated adventures of colours. The Colombian telenovela drama of her Mother Killer Season 2 is a continuation full of family secrets.

September 9: Comedy Kings

Daddy’s Home and Daddy’s Home 2 introduce Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg’s rivalry as stepdads, and Mel Gibson and John Lithgow added mayhem in the second. Jordan Jensen: Take Me With You is a stand-up comedy that provides the audience with a laugh.

September 10: Variety and Docs

Kiss or Die Limited Series is based on a Japanese comedy and features challenges, including Charlie Sheen, a gripping documentary that reveals the rollercoaster life of the actor.

September 11: Scandal at Work

Bombshell is the Fox News bombshell, starring Margot Robbie, Nicole Kidman, and Charlize Theron, an awards-baiting drama driven by star power.

September 12: Romantic Mix-Ups

The Wrong Paris is a Netflix movie starring Miranda Cosgrove, in which a contestant on a dating show lands in Texas instead of France. Soon comes Beauty and the Bester with their wacky friendship, Maledictions with its supernatural elements, and Ratu Ratu Queens: The Series with its Indonesian ambitions.

September 13: Live Boxing Event

A hashtag is bound to trend, and people will be posting in real time on Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford, a boxing event taking place globally.

Late September Powerhouse: Dramas and Thrillers Close Out

Bold series and films dominate the end of the month, pushing Netflix into the headlines and causing discussions.

September 18: Crime and Family

Black Rabbit is a limited series about a gambling empire that falls in New York, in which brothers (Jason Bateman and Jude Law) star. It’s highly sibling drama and crime-thriller undertones will capture the audience.

September 19: Dystopian and Spooky

The Money Heist creator Billionaires Bunker Season 1 makes a show about the rich refining in opulence when the world collapses. Haunted Hotel Season 1 is an animated comedy that focuses on a haunted hotel and is ideal for preparing for the spooky season.

September 25: Dark and History

The House of Guinness by Steven Knight explores the trials of the 19th-century Irish brewing family. Wayward is a novel by Mae Martin that reveals an adolescent school with sombre secrets. A Tyler Perry biblical romance, Ruth & Boaz, offers a fresh take on an ancient love story.

September 26: Emotional Closure

She Said Maybe closes the month with an emotional movie about relationships and second chances.

FAQs: What is new on Netflix this month?

The biggest month Netflix has had is September 2025, when Netflix releases over 100 pieces, including originals such as Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 and Black Rabbit, as well as live events such as Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford and classics like Shrek and La La Land.

From family-friendly comedies to hardcore thrillers, the selection is open to any taste, making Netflix consistently appear in Google’s trending stories. The most important dates to consider include September 1 for nostalgic hits, September 3 for Wednesday returns, and September 13 for live boxing. To follow them, go and stream now.