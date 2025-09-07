September 7, 2025

Related News

Floodwaters inundate a street in Hanoi, Vietnam, littered with debris after Super Typhoon Yagi’s devastating landfall on September 7, 2025, killing over 600.

Vietnam Devastated by Typhoon Yagi: Hundreds Killed in Worst Cyclone in 75 Years

Pris Claire September 7, 2025
Debris of the Elevador da Glória funicular lies scattered across a Lisbon street after a deadly crash on September 3, 2025, killing 17 and injuring 21.

Lisbon Funicular Crash Kills 17: Portugal Mourns Deadliest Transport Disaster in Decades

Pris Claire September 7, 2025
Police vehicles and yellow tape block off Ashford Avenue in San Juan’s Condado district at night, with officers investigating a fatal shooting scene on September 5, 2025.

Puerto Rico Violence: U.S. Marshals Nab Suspect in Condado Homicide

Pris Claire September 5, 2025

