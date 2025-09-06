DC Comics has a long history, over a hundred years old, and has created some of the most impactful and popular superhero stories in pop culture. Plots that have recreated heroes, villains and even literally recreated the genre, with its evil penning of character and universe-bamboozling epics.

In many sources, it is ordered by the critical appreciation and cultural impulse and the degree to which there is consensus by the fans, with the greatest weight placed on classic stories that continue to be popular. Each of these entries discusses the story, its creators, its role in the DC Universe and the industry as a whole, critically reviews the story, and succinctly outlines the key events of the story.

10. Flashpoint (2011)

Story Explanation:

Flashpoint is a crossover event that centres around Barry Allen, the Flash, who wakes up in a changed timeline where he does not have powers, his mother is alive, and the world is on the point of destruction. In this truth, Bruce Wayne had died in his childhood and the’ father is transformed into a violent Batman, with his mother Martha becoming the Joker. A raging war is between the Atlanteans and the Amazons, led by Aquaman and Wonder Woman, respectively, and this war is about to destroy the world.

Barry sees that he unintentionally had a hand in this Flashpoint by going back in time to rescue his mother, messing up history. Barry joins forces with Batman, a weaker Superman (in prison since infancy), to join forces with Thomas Wayne to race in time to change the timeline. There is also the Reverse-Flash (Eobard Thawne), who tells him that it is Barry’s attempts that have broken the Speed Force. The narrative then concludes with a time travel merge and the re-launched DC Universe, where Barry delivers to Bruce a letter written by Thomas in the re-created world.

Creators:

Written by Geoff Johns and art by Andy Kubert. Other tie-ins included work by different writers and artists in the miniseries.

Impact:

Flashpoint was the triggering event of DCs The New 52 relaunch, which reestablished continuity with the merging of DC and Vertigo timelines and WildStorm. It presented darker alternate versions of characters that affected continuing stories, such as introducing WildStorm variables into the primary DC Universe. It has been used interchangeably with multiverse modifying spin-offs (such as Flashpoint Beyond (2022) which shares the same plot); and adaptations (such as Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox (2013) (an animated adaptation) and The Flash live-action series and television series The CW). It used time-travel crises as part of DC mythology, one that has spawned crossovers and character lines over the years.

Reception:

Flashpoint was a commercial hit, helping to spur the New 52 relaunch, which saw DC sales rejuvenated. The anecdotal legend of Barry and the other reincarnation of Batman, the actionist with heart and soul, was hailed by critics. However, it was not well received as the reboot had to undo what some fans loved since it was considered controversial. It also ranks highly in DC event rankings in regard to ambition.

Snippet-Style Summaries:

Barry awakens powerless: “Mom? You’re alive? But… this isn’t right. The world is wrong.”

Thomas Wayne as Batman: In my world, the boy had died. I made myself the monster to give him honour.

Reset the timeline: “I need to go and undo all that I did… or even say goodbye once more.

9. DC: The New Frontier (2004-2005)

Story Explanation:

DC: The New Frontier is set in the 1950s during Cold War paranoia, between the Golden and Silver Ages of DC. Heroes such as Superman and Wonder Woman work in the service of the government, whereas others, such as Batman, work underground after McCarthyism sends many heroes to retire. Hal Jordan is a veteran of the Korean War who later on becomes Green Lantern after meeting a dying alien. Jonn J’onzz (Martian Manhunter) comes to Earth in the garb of a human detective.

Barry Allen acquires speed powers as The Flash. An ancient being (a sentient island named The Centre) wakes up, perceiving humanity as our foe, and approaches America. Heroes come together – the Challengers of the Unknown and unwilling Superman among them – to fight it, with nuclear technology and superpowers in an epic battle. It ends with the formation of the Justice League, after John F. Kennedy, known as New Frontier, which means a new dawn.

Creators:

Illustrated and written by Darwyn Cooke.

Impact:

It was an Elseworlds tale, and placed the heroes of the Golden and Silver Ages within a single timeline of Earth-21, the history of the DC multiverse. It has formed the basis of an animated movie, Justice League: The New Frontier (2008), and products such as action figures. This time and dressing front led to the next century knowledge in DC, including tie-ups within Justice League: The New Frontier Special or mirror within larger continuity reboots.

Reception:

It received several Eisner Awards (Best Limited Series, Best Colouring, Best Publication Design) and Harvey Awards (Best Artist, Best Colourist, Best Continuing Series). They dubbed it a love letter to DC history, and its legacies include Shuster Awards and the fact that, since then, its sunny colour on a dark ground has always been a big seller.

Snippet-Style Summaries:

Activation of the ring by Hal: in brightest day, in blackest night… I choose to fight.”

The threat of the Centre: the human race is a plague. And I am the remedy–and We are the living isle.

Birth of Justice League: New Frontier. Together, we answer.”

8. Batman: The Long Halloween (1996-1997)

Story Explanation:

The Long Halloween takes place during the early years of Batman, and tells the story of a serial killer named Holiday who kills mob figures on major holidays, wielding untraceable guns silenced by baby bottle nipples. Batman joins forces with District Attorney Harvey Dent and Captain James Gordon to bring down the crime empire of Carmine Falcone. As Holiday continues to kill people, starting a gang war with his rival, Sal Maroni, Falcone hires the services of freaks, such as Poison Ivy and the Joker.

Catwoman assists Batman, alluding to some kind of connection to Falcone. Dent, when stressed, loses his grip more and more, as after being attacked by Maroni with acid, he becomes Two-Face. It turns out the murderer is the son of Falcone (acting dead), Alberto, although hints at there being more than one person imply it could also be several others, including the wife of Dent, Gilda, who begins the killing spree to take the pressure off her husband. The novel describes how Gotham evolved into supervillain anarchy.

Creators:

It was written by Jeph Loeb, pencilled by Tim Sale, lettered by Comicraft and Richard Starkings, and colored by Gregory Wright, edited by Archie Goodwin and Chuck Kim.

Impact:

It established Two-Face as a figure in post-Year One continuity, based on the early-year issues of Batman, including Dark Victory and Catwoman: When in Rome. Anyways, we have at least the material that inspired the Dark Knight trilogy by Christopher Nolan (i.e. mob dynamics) and The Batman by Matt Reeves (2022). It inspired TV shows like Gotham and video games like Batman: Arkham Origins, centred on the evolution of Gotham’s criminality.

Reception:

Its noir mystery and air of art have seen it gain recognition as one of the greatest Batman stories in terms of characterisation. Some liked the subject and manipulations of the holiday, heritage in the adaptations and fame in fandom, but they are envisioning things predicted.

Snippet-Style Summaries:

Stroke one: Holiday, Grins in the shadows-Viti falls on All Hallows night.

Acid attack: “Maroni throws more than blood; Two-Face is made in the courthouse!

Last revelation: Two killers? Or some family pact with the mob in perplexity.

7. Batman: The Killing Joke (1988)

Story Explanation:

The Killing Joke combines the potential genesis of the Joker, a failed comedian who became a criminal because of a tragic one bad day when his wife died and there was a chemical accident. The Joker breaks out of Arkham, shoots and cripples Barbara Gordon (Batgirl) and takes Commissioner Gordon prisoner, torturing him psychologically with photos of Barbara being assaulted to show that anyone can go mad.

Batman fights the Joker in a deserted amusement park; the villain claims that they are fighting because of their common trauma. Batman attempts to rehabilitate to end this cycle, but the Joker refuses, and they share a dark joke, which causes them to laugh twice, with undefined laughter when police arrive, which is an indication that maybe there may be mercy killing.

Creators:

Alan Moore as author, Brian Bolland as artist and letterer, John Higgins (original) or Bolland ( Deluxe ) as colourist, Dennis O’Neil as editor.

Impact:

It simply made the Joker more humanised with a tragic background, which has affected his media appearances such as Batman (1989) and The Dark Knight (2008), directed by Tim Burton. Barbara was paralysed, and this is what made her the Oracle who reformed female characters in DC. The narrative amplified Batman-Joker relationships, which led to other Batman-related events, such as A Death in the Family, as well as to adaptations such as a 2016 animated film.

Reception:

Considered the ultimate Joker story, it received an Eisner Award and hit the bestseller lists. It was described as psychologically full, although later Moore disowned it itself, as being unoriginal. Barbara was treated as fridging by feminist commentators, leading to debate in the industry over gender violence.

Snippet-Style Summaries:

The downfall of Joker: “It just takes one bad day, and it would make a man like this.

Torturing of Gordon: “Look at the snaps, Commissioner? The world is a killing joke.”

Last laugh: Why and why are you not laughing? Two lunatics in the rain,” it laughs.

6. Batman: Year One (1987)

Story Explanation:

Year One is a story involving Bruce Wayne’s return to Gotham after years of training, comparable to James Gordon’s joining as a straight cop in a corrupt police department. A bat inspires Bruce, and he transforms into Batman to fight crime in the streets and mob boss Carmine Falcone. Gordon is combating corruption within himself, such as whipping his abusive girlfriend, Flass.

Batman interferes with Falcone, leading to a police manhunt and a SWAT siege, to which he manages to escape with the help of bats. The affair between Sarah Essen and Gordon ends with threats to the family, and Batman saves the baby son of Falcone, nephew of the Joker, and they form an alliance on the eve of Joker.

Creators:

Frank Miller, art by David Mazzucchelli, lettering by Todd Klein, colours by Richmond Lewis, with editing by Dennis O’Neil, wrote the script.

Impact:

Reboot element (post-crisis), Batman sales had soared through the roof and inspired Batman Begins in 2005 and then The Batman in 2022. It led to spin-offs like Year Two and Long Halloween that provided a glimpse of a dark reality within the Batman world.

Reception:

Hailed as a noir-style and two-storyline film, it was described by IGN as an essential revision. Under art and weakness were called to arms the critics, and heritage in sales and adaptations.

Snippet-Style Summaries:

Bat encouragement: A beast of a night, go dashing through-yes, father, I will be a bat.

Escape from the siege: “down goes the swarm; bats darken the bombs.

Alliance: “In order to save my son. Perhaps Gotham does have some sort of protector.

5. All-Star Superman (2005-2008)

Story Explanation:

After being overexposed to solar radiation during a rescue mission sabotaged by Lex Luthor, Superman becomes empowered with enhanced powers, but is informed that he is dying. He does such things as: Twelve Labours, where he gives Lois Lane powers temporarily, he fights such a mythical being as Samson, and he makes a serum that would aid the human race. Death-sentenced Luthor manages to escape and corrupt the sun with Solaris. Superman destroys him, converts into solar energy to repair the sun, leaving a legacy with Dr. Quintum, suggesting an heir.

Creators:

Grant Morrison, Frank Quitly, pencils, inks and colours, Jamie Grant, letters, Travis Lanham, Phil Balsman, inks and colours, Brandon Montclare and Bob Schreck, editor.

Impact:

It has led to the revival of Action Comics by Morrison as DC All-Star and in the Superman movie of 2025. In the year 2011, it was shot as an animated film in honour of the Superman mythology.

Reception:

Acclaimed the world over, with numerous Eisners and Harveys. Time rated it one of the best stories, saying that it is an emotionally appealing story, and that it is ideally considered. Time has chosen to rank the story as the best Superman story of all time.

Snippet-Style Summaries:

Diagnosis: I’m dead, Lois–but I shall lose not a minute.

Labour is combined: a dozen chores tomorrow; the future of mankind is guaranteed.

Good-bye, sun, goodbye: I love you, Lois. Now, to the sun I go.”

4. Crisis on Infinite Earths (1985-1986)

Story Explanation:

The Anti-Monitor destroys parallel worlds using waves of antimatter, which are neutralised by the Monitor, who collects heroes across the worlds. Some of the main sacrifices are Supergirl and Flash (Barry Allen), who stop the villain.

Villains are brought together against Brainiac, but the Spectre joins the cosmic timelines together into a single Earth, destroying the Anti-Monitor in a last supreme confrontation. Survivors fit into a common history; some, such as Earth-Two Superman, retire to a paradise world.

Creators:

By Marv Wolfman, pencils by George Perez, letters by John Costanza, colors by Anthony Tollin et al, edited by Wolfman.

Impact:

It reduced the DC multiverse to a continuity and spurred crossovers. Reboots of characters were to follow, incorporating accrued heroes and separating DC history into pre- and post-Crisis periods.

Reception:

According to IGN, Bestseller was the turning point; CBR called it the greatest crossover. Hailed as epic, although the few deaths of characters were criticised as dramaturgical overkill.

Snippet-Style Summaries:

Multiverse in danger: “The worlds die on white waves; the Anti-Monitor lives.

Heroic falls: “Supergirl’s last stand; Flash to oblivion.

New dawn: “One world is born in endless crises.

3. Kingdom Come (1996)

Story Explanation:

In an alternative timeline in which runaway metahumans destroy the world, Superman retires following the acquittal of Magog, who killed the Joker. Nuclear disaster in Kansas sends him back and reforms the Justice League to house rebels in a Gulag. Batman brings outsiders against the Man and Lex Luthor plots. A huge war attracts the nukes of the UN; angry after defeats, Superman starts to become a tyrant, but is taught a lesson, and a new stage of heroic-human cooperation becomes possible.

Creators:

Written by Mark Waid, art by Alex Ross. Letters by Todd Klein.

Impact:

On Earth-22, it is the Elseworlds story that introduced the concept of Hypertime and also affected continuity as Thy Kingdom Come. Based on figures, sounds and film such as the armour of Wonder Woman in 1984.

Reception:

Renowned painted art and subject matter; GamesRadar placed it as number one. Sequels: The sequels also received negative criticism of the production.

Snippet-Style Summaries:

The return of Superman: The hoary head comes out; vengeance without sparing?

Gulag riot: “Heroes feud, nukes drop, it is the judgment day.

Reconciliation: Praise God, out of ashes must rise a kingdom of hope.

2. Watchmen (1986-1987)

Story Explanation:

In another 1985 where the superheroes are real, due to the murder of the Comedian, Rorschach goes out to see a possible mask-killer. Retired heroes such as Nite Owl, Silk Spectre, Dr. Manhattan and Ozymandias come together during Cold War tensions. It becomes known through flashbacks of the dark past of the Comedian.

Ozymandias fakes an alien attack on New York, which kills millions of people, all to unite the world against a shared enemy and avoid nuclear warfare. Still, Dr. Manhattan kills Rorschach to keep the secret, and the rest of the world covers it up, but the Rorschach journal would blow the whistle.

Creators:

Written by Alan Moore, art and colours by Dave Gibbons, edited by Len Wein and Dick Giordano.

Impact:

It hit the mainstream of graphic novels and briefly surpassed Marvel in sales. It is also on the DC through Doomsday Clock (part of which affects mature storytelling and HBO series) (2019).

Reception:

List of all-time novels; Hugo Award. Acclaimed as the high point of comics, but Moore was critical of its dark heritage. Very high in satire and profundity.

Snippet-Style Summaries:

Fall of the comedian: who watches the watchmen? A hero dies laughing.”

The plan of Ozymandias: “I have saved the world-millions dead in peace.

Threat of journal: The verity of ink; shall it deceive utopia?

1. Batman: The Dark Knight Returns (1986)

Story Explanation:

Bruce Wayne reemerges as Batman in a dystopian future, 55 years old and in the midst of activity by the Mutant gangs. He fights Two-Face, Joker (who kills a crowd until he is paralysed by Batman) and a Superman ordered by Reagan.

Batman and his vigilante group, led by new Robin Carrie Kelley, feign his own death in a fight with Superman (with the help of the kryptonite arrow of Green Arrow). Instead, he goes underground in order to train a new generation.

Creators:

Written and pencilled by Frank Miller, inks by Klaus Janson, letters and colours by John Costanza, edited by Dick Giordano and Dennis O’Neil.

Impact:

Brought the Dark Age of Comics and its mature content, and helped shape media representations of Batman and other sequels such as The Dark Knight Strikes Again. It was named Earth-31 and enhanced moribund superheroes.

Reception:

Million-seller; the Batman graphic novel of the month in IGN. Time glorified its move; legacy as the medium-definer, although some grey-haired criticisms.

Snippet-Style Summaries:

Response: “The dark knight comes out of retirement–Gotham beckons.

Joker confrontation: “A laugh to the last; numbness ere the crack.

Vs. Superman: God vs. man; a heart dies, but the struggle goes on.

FAQs

What is the best DC storyline?

The best, by critical near-consensus and cultural influence celebrating superheroes in all their adult richness, is Batman: The Dark Knight Returns.