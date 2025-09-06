September 7, 2025

A colorful stack of beginner-friendly comic books and graphic novels, including titles like Watchmen, Ms. Marvel, and Saga, arranged on a wooden table with a vibrant, inviting background.

A Beginner’s Guide to Comics and Graphic Novels

Pris Claire September 6, 2025
Rorschach from Watchmen with his inkblot mask, standing in a shadowy city, reflecting the graphic novel’s intense atmosphere.

Top 10 Influential Graphic Novels of All Time

Pris Claire September 6, 2025
poison-ivy-12-cover-may-2023-jessica-fong.jpg

A Poison Ivy #12 Micro-Review – A Green Success Story |

Thomas Mat May 2, 2023

Floodwaters inundate a street in Hanoi, Vietnam, littered with debris after Super Typhoon Yagi’s devastating landfall on September 7, 2025, killing over 600.

Vietnam Devastated by Typhoon Yagi: Hundreds Killed in Worst Cyclone in 75 Years

Pris Claire September 7, 2025
Debris of the Elevador da Glória funicular lies scattered across a Lisbon street after a deadly crash on September 3, 2025, killing 17 and injuring 21.

Lisbon Funicular Crash Kills 17: Portugal Mourns Deadliest Transport Disaster in Decades

Pris Claire September 7, 2025
Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader clash in a dramatic lightsaber duel on Cloud City in Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back.

Ultimate Star Wars Viewing Order Guide: Release vs. Chronological Order

Pris Claire September 7, 2025
Power Rangers RPM team in vibrant suits fighting robotic enemies in a post-apocalyptic Corinth cityscape.

Power Rangers Seasons Ranked: Best to Worst with Plot Summaries and Fan Insights

Pris Claire September 7, 2025