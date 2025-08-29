August 30, 2025

Thick smoke rises over burning forests in Kefalonia, Greece, as firefighters battle raging wildfires on August 28, 2025, with evacuated residents and tourists fleeing the advancing flames.

Kefalonia Inferno: Greece Battles Catastrophic Wildfires Amid Climate Crisis

Pris Claire August 29, 2025
Sikh community members gather outside St. Lucie County Jail in Fort Pierce, Florida, holding signs and praying during a rally on August 28, 2025, in support of truck driver Harjinder Singh, charged in a fatal Florida Turnpike crash.

Sikh Community Protests at Florida Jail for Driver in Tragic Turnpike Crash

Pris Claire August 29, 2025
A group of people stands in a quiet El Portal neighborhood at dusk, holding candles and placing flowers and stuffed animals at a memorial for 4-year-old Lily Mitchell, with a small framed photo of her smiling face at the center.

Oklahoma Doctor Charged in Daughter’s Murder Shocks Florida

Pris Claire August 29, 2025

A crowd of people holding candles stands in a circle at dusk outside Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis, with flowers and photos of victims Fletcher Merkel and Harper Moyski placed on a makeshift memorial.

Minneapolis School Shooting Kills Two Kids

Pris Claire August 29, 2025