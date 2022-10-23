An Above Snakes #4 Micro-Review – Diving into the Core

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Above Snakes 4, cover, 2022, Hayden ShermanTITLE: Above Snakes #4 (of 5)
AUTHOR: Sean Lewis
ARTISTS: Hayden Sherman, Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou (Letterer)
 RELEASED: October 19, 2022

Above Snakes continues to display its rugged and bloody charm, along with its delightfully vulgar sense of humor. But things take more of an emotional turn this issue, as we dive into the core of the story.

Above Snakes is, as much as anything else, a story of a man seeking justice and vengeance…though not necessarily in that order. This issue sees our main character, Dirt, look his goal straight in the face. But of course, it’s never as simple as just pulling the trigger, is it?

I’ll be sad to see this one end next month.

