Nissan’s 80% US Production Target Reveals a Tariff Defense, Not a Growth Plan

Nissan’s 80% US production target, disclosed at a media roundtable in Yokohama on September 28, is less a growth ambition than a margin survival strategy. The automaker is localizing from weakness, midway through its Re:Nissan restructuring, with electrification deferred and its PHEV already axed.

The Logic Behind Nissan’s 80% US Production Target

Nissan currently builds 65% of its US-sold vehicles domestically, up from 40% before President Trump imposed Japan-specific tariffs. Christian Meunier, Chairperson of the Management Committee for Nissan Americas, framed the shift plainly: “In April of last year, we had significant headwinds from the tariffs […] we pivoted toward building more US cars and localising all the cars and the parts. The goal is to continue to increase this towards 80% in the future.”

The math behind that pivot is driven by cost, not conviction. Mexico-built models such as the Sentra and Kicks carried an added $2,500–$3,000 per unit from 25% duties on non-compliant content, erasing margins on cars priced near $25,000. Japanese imports face a lower 15% rate, which creates a perverse incentive: the last 15 percentage points of localization will require moving cheap, low-margin cars rather than the profitable SUVs already built in the US.

Nissan’s US footprint can absorb some of that shift. Its Smyrna, Tennessee facility can produce up to 640,000 vehicles a year on three shifts across its 6-million-square-foot floor, and the company operates two Tennessee plants plus a Mississippi facility. But pushing toward 80% means decisions about what to build where, and the PHEV cancellation is the first hard call.

Rogue PHEV Axed, e-Power Hybrid Inbound From Japan

Nissan has halted North American production of the Rogue plug-in hybrid just months after launch. Per the Nissan Global Newsroom, the 2026 Rogue PHEV offered an estimated 38 miles of all-electric range and up to 420 miles of total range in SL and Platinum trims with standard AWD. It never got traction. Meunier’s explanation: “Plug-in hybrid in the US has almost disappeared because the incentives are gone from the government.”

Its replacement is the 2027 Rogue Hybrid, using Nissan’s e-Power system. According to Nissan USA, the launch SR trim with Technology Package arrives in limited quantities in late Fall 2026, with additional trims following in early 2027. The catch: it ships from Japan, directly contradicting the localization-of-everything rhetoric. US production could follow in 2028 if sales warrant it, but that is contingent, not committed.

The three US-built models (the Rogue, Pathfinder, and Frontier) account for 55% of Nissan’s national sales. Between July and September 2026, those nameplates grew 8.9%, 33.2%, and 19.2% year over year respectively, per Yahoo Finance reporting on company figures. US market share recovered from near 4% to roughly 5% in 2026, a partial reversal of the drop from a long-held 6–7% retail share that Meunier said reflected lost competitive spirit.

That recovery is real but fragile. Yahoo Finance also reports that Nissan posted an operating loss of 215.9 billion yen (approximately $1.39 billion) in its fiscal year ending 2024–25, which is the balance-sheet backdrop against which every localization dollar must be justified.

Aguascalientes: An Open Question With Global Stakes

The Mexico exposure Nissan is stepping back from has attracted a queue of buyers. The Aguascalientes plant, which opened in 2017 with annual capacity of 230,000 vehicles, went idle after Nissan ended Infiniti QX50 and QX55 production there and Mercedes-Benz moved GLB output to Hungary. CNBC reported in February 2026 that nine automakers expressed interest, with three finalists advancing: BYD, Geely, and VinFast. The broader pool also included Chery and Great Wall Motor, with most suitors focused on serving Mexico and Latin American markets.

No deal has been announced since. China’s commerce ministry is aware of the proposals and has not raised objections, per the same CNBC report, but the transaction remains unresolved. For Nissan, the longer this drags, the longer a 230,000-unit-capacity asset sits idle.

The competitive read is straightforward. Honda is reportedly finalizing a $2.5 billion hybrid plant in the US, and Toyota is committing $1 billion to electrified North American production. Both are investing offensively. Nissan is maneuvering defensively, leaning on the Honda partnership announced in August 2026 and the Re:Nissan restructuring to find scale it cannot generate alone. The 80% localization goal is a tariff shield dressed up as a strategic milestone.

The test arrives in 2028. If a US-built e-Power Rogue reaches dealers, Nissan has a localized hybrid to put against better-funded rivals. If the import continues past that window, the 80% target becomes a ceiling for trucks while electrification stays a Japan dependency, and the margin math stays broken.