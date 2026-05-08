Why AAR’s Shares Are Plunging Today — and Whether the Selloff Creates an Opportunity or Confirms a Thesis

Like most selloffs, this one began quietly. Shares of AAR Corp were down 7.3% by Thursday afternoon, a more dramatic decline than the company has experienced in months. The trading floors covering aerospace names were filled with the uneasy buzz that always occurs when oil prices begin to rise for uncontrollable reasons. The day appeared to be typical outside the company’s Wood Dale facility, where mechanics service engines and ship parts to airlines worldwide. However, the markets were telling a different tale.

Tension in the Middle East and its effects on crude were the catalyst. When airlines like American, United, and Delta begin to lose money due to rising oil prices, the businesses that maintain their fleets are the next to suffer. Analysts at RBC Capital Markets pointed out the obvious: when airlines tighten their budgets, aftermarket spending tends to soften, which is how AAR makes a living. Although it’s a clear enough explanation, anyone who has been following this stock for some time can see that the move wasn’t solely related to oil.

Observing AAR’s recent performance gives the impression that the market has been waiting for an excuse. Before this week, the stock had increased more than 100% in the previous year. The warning that the company might be priced about 110% higher than what its actual cash generation justified kept flashing in Simply Wall St’s discounted cash flow models. Even after hearing those figures, investors made purchases, which is a signal in and of itself. Even a small catalyst can move shares more than the news truly merits when valuation is stretched.

Whether this drop opens or closes a door is the more profound question. During their presentation at the Baird Industrial Conference in November of last year, AAR’s leadership spoke confidently about three acquisitions that are changing the company: American Distributors for parts, HAECO Americas for maintenance, and Aerostrat for software inside its Trax unit. These actions have actual numbers behind them. Organic growth is approaching 9%, margins are improving, and revenue reached a record $2.8 billion. However, the day management presented the plan, shares dropped more than 4%. A disconnect like that usually has a purpose.

Investors might just be doing the math and not liking what they see. Simply Wall St’s fair-value framework predicts a 27x earnings multiple, but DCF models consistently return to a fair price that is closer to $56 per share. This is an intriguing moment because there are two valuation tools and two answers. Long-term growth and margin expansion are key components of the bull case. The bear case is based on the notion that the price already reflects the majority of that growth, leaving little margin for error in the event that any of those acquisitions perform poorly.

As this develops, it’s difficult to ignore how frequently aerospace cycles have humbled self-assured investors. Seldom does the industry follow a straight line. Fuel spikes, supply chain hiccups, and geopolitical shocks all have unanticipated effects on the industry. AAR has successfully navigated a number of these in the past, and the business usually emerges stronger. What the January 2026 quarterly results actually reveal will determine whether that history is repeated here. Until then, the selloff feels more like a loud question about whether faith in the strategy can hold than a verdict.

Temperament is likely the deciding factor for investors who are unsure. A discount is offered to those who believe the operational story. Confirmation is seen by those who believe in the cash flow models. The most intriguing trades are typically made when neither can be correct.