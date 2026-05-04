How Spirit Airlines Stock Went From $87 to Pocket Change in 18 Months

The airport gates that once belonged to Spirit have an odd silence. Once impossible to miss on the tarmac in Fort Lauderdale or Orlando, yellow tail fins are now grounded. After a $500 million government rescue package collapsed during negotiations between the White House and a group of bondholders who, by most accounts, just wouldn’t blink, the airline formally started to wind down operations in the early hours of Saturday. The stock, which was delisted from the NYSE in late 2024 and is now trading under the ticker FLYYQ in over-the-counter markets, closed at $1.04 on Friday. a 25% decrease in just one session. reduced from its 52-week peak of $8.74. A few years ago, when investors were still buying the merger story, it was more than $80.

In retrospect, it’s difficult to ignore how predictable some of this appears. Spirit’s ultra-low-cost business model has always relied on margins so thin that they could be quantified in baggage fees. The airline added fees for carry-ons, choosing a seat, and even printing a boarding pass at the counter to the base fare, which frequently appeared to be a typo. Despite their loud complaints, travelers made reservations. The trick was that the model was effective when oil prices were low, airplanes were full, and the economy as a whole was doing well. The math quickly became ugly when any of those factors changed.

The unpredictable factor was always fuel. According to Spirit’s own 2024 disclosures, jet fuel accounted for 24.6% of operating costs; a 10% increase in fuel prices would have increased Spirit’s annual cost base by about $147.9 million. Then came the conflict in Iran earlier this year, and oil prices climbed sharply, hitting consumers at the pump and airlines at the wing. Al Jazeera framed it as the final blow. That might be giving one event too much credit, but the timing wasn’t kind. EBC Financial Group described Spirit as a textbook case of business-model risk — a company whose competitive advantage depended on conditions that didn’t last.

Investors, particularly the retail kind, kept hoping anyway. A flurry of penny-stock chatter on Reddit and Robinhood pushed FLYYQ shares to wild intraday swings throughout April. There was even a brief “Trump bump,” as Investopedia called it, when bailout talks first leaked and the stock more than doubled in a single afternoon. Speculators piled in. Kevin O’Leary went on television and said the bailout idea was a “really bad idea,” arguing that capitalism only works because the losers die. That sentiment, blunt as it was, captured the mood among bondholders who didn’t want to throw more money at a balance sheet they no longer believed in.

The history of Spirit is messier than the obituaries make it sound. The carrier helped invent the unbundled fare model that Frontier, Allegiant, even European carriers like Wizz Air later refined. Indianapolis Business Journal noted, almost wistfully, that Spirit had “built the model the industry copied.” However, out-executing and copying are not the same thing. It’s possible that Spirit’s final off-ramp was JetBlue’s unsuccessful merger attempt, which was blocked on antitrust grounds in 2024. The bankruptcy filing, delisting, and brief comeback as Spirit Aviation Holdings under the FLYYQ ticker that followed all seemed like a slow exhale.

Watching the ticker today gives me the impression that those who are still trading FLYYQ aren’t actually trading a company. The headlines are being traded. What happens to your shares when a company folds was the direct question posed in a Reddit thread. The most straightforward response was zero. In the end, the broker simply deletes it. Though the timing is unclear, that appears to be where this is going. Passengers who are stranded are reportedly receiving their refunds. The aircraft will either be sold or given back to the lessors. The remaining equity is positioned behind secured creditors in a lengthy queue.

Some opportunistic distressed-debt buyer might try to steal the assets. It’s possible that a rival, with whom Frontier has previously flirted, takes up a few routes and a few aircraft. However, Spirit Airlines, which taught a generation of tourists how to pay for water on a flight to Vegas, is essentially done. And that’s the peculiar aspect of witnessing a stock like this decline. There is no drama at the end of the company. There are many empty gates and a tiny number on a screen at the end.