DroneShield Sets Stage for Annual Meeting Amid Record Growth Trajectory

As DroneShield enters April 2026, the Australian counter-drone technology provider is making significant corporate moves. The company has scheduled its Annual General Meeting for May 29, 2026, and has issued nearly 7.8 million new employee options. This strategic grant underscores a dual focus on maintaining aggressive expansion and securing long-term commitments from its core personnel.

Unprecedented Financial Momentum

The timing of the shareholder meeting coincides with a period of extraordinary operational performance. DroneShield’s revenue for 2025 surged by 277%, reaching AUD 216.5 million. Looking ahead, the firm has already secured AUD 95.6 million in contracted revenue for 2026, marking its strongest-ever start to a financial year.

Shareholders wishing to nominate candidates for the Board of Directors must submit their proposals by April 10, 2026.

Scaling Production and a Surging Software Segment

Concurrently, DroneShield is aggressively expanding its manufacturing footprint. The company aims to boost its annual production capacity to approximately AUD 2.4 billion by the end of 2026. This expansion is being facilitated by new facilities in Australia, alongside planned manufacturing capabilities in Europe and the United States.

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The software-as-a-service (SaaS) division is demonstrating particularly robust growth. SaaS revenue climbed from under AUD 3 million to nearly AUD 12 million in 2025. For the current year, over AUD 18 million in SaaS revenue is already under contract. Management projects that by 2030, SaaS will contribute more than 30% of total company revenue.

The company’s total sales pipeline remains substantial, encompassing roughly 300 potential deals across 50 countries, with a combined value of AUD 2.3 billion. The European segment alone accounts for AUD 1.2 billion of this total, a figure driven by sustained demand following the war in Ukraine and ongoing Russian drone attacks.

Market Analysts Maintain Bullish Outlook

The two analysts covering DroneShield’s equity continue to recommend the stock as a buy. Their average price target stands at AUD 4.50, within a range of AUD 3.70 to AUD 5.00. While the share price has appreciated roughly 344% over the past year, it currently trades about 35% below its 52-week high.

A central topic at the upcoming Annual General Meeting on May 29 will likely be DroneShield’s strategy for converting its record pipeline into sustained profitability. Specific commentary from the leadership team on this transition is eagerly anticipated by investors.

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