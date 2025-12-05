Badger Meter: Shareholder Returns Take Center Stage Amid Strategic Moves

Shares of Badger Meter, the flow measurement technology specialist, are active as the company proceeds with its outlined capital return initiatives. Investors are weighing the dual impact of an upcoming dividend payment and a freshly authorized stock repurchase plan valued at $75 million.

Institutional Positioning Reflects Divergent Views

Recent regulatory filings reveal a reshuffling among major institutional holders, who collectively own approximately 89.01% of the company’s outstanding shares. The strategies, however, are not uniform.

Several funds significantly increased their stakes in the second quarter:

* Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings by 15.8%, acquiring an additional 163,678 shares.

* Invesco Ltd. expanded its position to 802,166 shares, representing an investment worth roughly $196.5 million.

* The New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake by 13.3%.

In contrast, Capital Fund Management S.A. executed a substantial reduction, selling 10,620 shares during the same period—a decrease of 42.2% in its position.

A Dual-Pronged Approach to Capital Return

The company’s commitment to returning capital to shareholders is manifesting through two primary channels. First, a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share is scheduled for distribution on December 5 to shareholders of record as of November 21. This payout annualizes to $1.60 per share, yielding approximately 0.9% at current price levels.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying Badger Meter?

Concurrently, the board of directors has sanctioned a new share repurchase authorization. The program, which allows for the buyback of up to $75 million in stock, is set to remain in effect until November 2028. This move is integrated into a broader capital allocation strategy aligned with the firm’s long-term financial objectives. The company’s forecast through 2028 projects revenue reaching $1.1 billion and earnings of $182.2 million, assuming an annual sales growth rate of 8.5%.

Strong Quarterly Performance Underpins Sentiment

The current evaluation of Badger Meter follows a robust quarterly report released on October 22. The company posted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19, surpassing analyst consensus estimates of $1.11. Revenue for the period saw a year-over-year increase of 13.1%, climbing to $235.65 million.

Market experts currently maintain a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating on the equity. This assessment is derived from eight recent analyst evaluations, evenly split between four “Buy” and four “Hold” recommendations. The average 12-month price target among these analysts stands at $227.33.

The strategic accumulation of shares by institutions like Brown Capital and Invesco highlights continued professional investor confidence in the company’s growth narrative. The market’s attention will now turn toward the execution progress of the buyback initiative and the subsequent quarterly financial results due in January 2026.

Ad

Badger Meter Stock: Buy or Sell?! New Badger Meter Analysis from December 6 delivers the answer:

The latest Badger Meter figures speak for themselves: Urgent action needed for Badger Meter investors. Is it worth buying or should you sell? Find out what to do now in the current free analysis from December 6.

Badger Meter: Buy or sell? Read more here...