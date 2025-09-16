Stellantis Announces All-New Jeep Cherokee for Late 2025

Stellantis announced its latest plans to take back its leadership in the competitive SUV market by launching an all-new Jeep Cherokee that will be available by the end of 2025. On September 10, 2025, announced at a virtual press event streamed in Detroit, the redesigned Cherokee is promised to combine the rugged history of Jeep with state-of-the-art technology and electrification.

With the auto world awakening with excitement, this Fifth-Generation Cherokee will seek to win the hearts of the loyalists as well as gain the attention of a new generation of drivers. The new Jeep Cherokee, set to be released in a little over a year, remains a mystery, but we don’t know everything, including its design, powertrain, market positioning, and expected effects.

A Fresh Design: Modern Yet Unmistakably Jeep

The Jeep Cherokee has been a stable product within the midsize SUV segment, long with its off-road abilities and old-fashioned appearance. The concept renderings of the 2025 model are a huge development. Stellantis unveiled a silhouette that is smoother and more aerodynamic, with the recognisable seven-slot grille alongside the thin LED Headlights resembling the Grand Cherokee.

The bodywork has more aggressive lines and a lower roofline, which lowers the drag but still gives the car an assertive appearance. Initial pictures show an approximate length of 182 inches, which is between the Compass and the bigger Grand Cherokee in the lineup of Jeep. The Cherokee is tech-oriented in its interior. It has a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, based on Stellantis Uconnect 5, with wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and over-the-air updates.

The trims like the Overland and Trailhawk are premium trims, which feature leather upholstery, ventilated and heated seats, and a panoramic sunroof. The rear seats would be folded to expand the cargo space to 60 cubic feet, a major complaint by the previous model is that it had a limited storage. The interior design is heavily inspired by the Wagoneer, featuring soft-touch surfaces and ambient lighting customisation, and targets the near-luxury experience.

Powertrain Sebastians: Versatile and Electrified

The most thrilling part of the 2025 Cherokee is its powertrains, which indicate that Stellantis is on the way to electrification. The tenebrist model will be a 2.0-litre turbo four-cylinder engine with 270 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque, and an eight-speed automatic transmission. This is also a similar engine that is found in the Jeep Wrangler, but is more fuel efficient with an estimated mileage of 28 mpg combined, which is a significant improvement over the 24 mpg of the former Cherokee.

Plug-in hybrid (PHEV), which will be known as the Cherokee 4xe, will be offered to eco-conscious buyers at launch. It uses the same technology as the Grand Cherokee 4xe, but with a 2.0-litre engine, dual electric motors, and a 17-kWh battery, providing 375 horsepower and an electric range of 30 miles.

The 4xe will achieve 50 MPGe, making it a powerful competitor to vehicles like the Toyota RAV4 Prime. Stellantis has given suggestions of the full-electric option of Cherokee as early as 2027, which will be in line with its target of 50% electrified portfolio by 2030, although specifics are currently limited.

Jeep has equipped all models with Active Drive I all-wheel-drive technology, but the Trailhawk trim is equipped with Active Drive Lock, which enhances off-road capability with features such as a low-range gear and skid plates. The towing capacity is estimated to be 4,500 pounds on gas models and 5,000 pounds on the 4xe, which is competitive with the Ford Bronco Sport and Subaru Forester.

Technology and Safety: Setting a New Standard

The Cherokee 2025 comes with a lot of high technology to compete in a competitive market. The Uconnect 5 system is compatible with 5G connections, and this means that one can get real-time traffic updates, and it can be used to monitor their vehicle remotely by using a smartphone application.

Higher trims have a 10-inch head-up display, which displays information about the speed and navigation, making the driver more focused. The optional 19-speaker Harman Kardon system, also the first in the Cherokee, will be enjoyed by the audiophile. It is focused on safety as Stellantis will provide the Cherokee with the newest ADAS suite.

The adaptive cruise control, which includes the stop-and-go feature, lane-keeping assist, and automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, is considered a standard feature. There are higher trims that include a 360-degree camera, blind-spot monitoring and a semi-autonomous parking system. The Trailhawk model features off-road-specific capabilities, including hill descent control and terrain management, ensuring that Jeep retains its characteristic ability to navigate rough environments.

Market Positioning and Pricing

The new Jeep Cherokee is in the middle of the midsize SUV segment with the likes of Honda CR-V, Toyota RAV4 and Ford Escape. Stellantis seeks to distinguish itself in off-road heritage and electrification that will attract both the urban commuter and the adventure seeker. Pricing will begin at the base Sport trim at $34,000 and then to Limited and Trailhawk 4xe at $42,000 and $48,000, respectively.

Though these numbers are more than the outgoing model, which has a base price of 31,000, they represent the additional technology and hybrid choice. The introduction of the Cherokee is a crucial moment in the history of Stellantis, which is struggling to sell Jeep vehicles in 2024, decreasing by 8 per cent over the past year.

The new model will turn this around, and pre-orders will be available in spring 2025, and delivery will begin in November. Manufacturing will be done at the Belvidere Assembly Plant in Illinois, recently refurbished to handle electrified vehicles, which will secure supply to North America and some of its export markets.

Global Availability and Regional Considerations

Although the Cherokee will mainly focus on North America, Stellantis has already stated its plans to export to Europe, Australia, and some parts of Asia as early as early 2026. The 4xe will be the top in the European market, where emissions standards are high, so the car will be priced at about EUR40,000 (44,000 USD) in Germany.

Australia anticipates an initial price of AUD 55,000 ($37,000 USD), with a focus on the Trailhawk due to its off-road readiness. Stellantis will have a localised version in China with GAC Group, which could result in a price of 250,000 CNY ($35,000 USD) to compete with BYD and NIO.

Regional differences will be reflected in the reconfiguration of suspension systems in Europe, with smooth road systems, and reinforced frames in Australia, designed for rough and rocky roads. It may, however, be too expensive due to high import tariffs in certain markets, such as India, where prices may be forced to above $50,000 USD, impeding competition with the local choice.

Impact and Expectations

The Cherokee 2025 is coming on a tide of excitement, and the social media accounts such as X are awash with renderings and speculation. The modernised design and hybrid feature are applauded by fans, who, however, show some criticism of how the price has risen. Industry analysts view the Cherokee as a key to Jeep’s recovery, projecting it to sell 150,000 units in 2026, 20 per cent higher than the current model’s sales.

The combination of off-road performance, electrification and technology has the potential to transform the category, particularly with the entry of rivals such as the Chevrolet Equinox EV into the market. The environmental advantages are one of the selling points. According to internal estimates from Stellantis, the 4xe will reduce lifetime emissions by 30 per cent compared to gas-only SUVs.

This is in line with the requirements of various parts of the world to have greener cars, and especially in Europe, the sales of EVs are expected to reach 3 million in 2025. Nevertheless, some deliveries may be postponed due to the constraints of supply chains, especially when it comes to battery elements, and Stellantis is overcoming this issue with new relationships in North America.

Outlook: A Fresh Start in Cherokee

The late 2025 all-new Jeep Cherokee is a bold move forward, combining tradition with innovation. The smooth appearance, hybrid driving system, and high technology place it as a flexible competitor in a saturated market. To Jeep fanatics, it is going back to the basics, and to Joe and Jane Buyer, the electrification of its models and updated features might be too tempting to resist.

With the volume of production and the introduction approaching, the Cherokee will cut a new trail on pavement, trails, and more. Watch the news on Stellantis regarding pre-orders and prepare to have a Cherokee that is up to the task of taking charge of the future.