Deutz Shares Stage Strong Rebound After Market Correction

The stock of Deutz AG is experiencing a significant upward move today, marking a decisive reversal following a six-day period of declines. Trading on the Xetra exchange, the share price advanced by more than 6.6 percent during the morning session, reaching a level of €10.91. This rally was accompanied by above-average trading volumes, which at times exceeded 115,000 shares.

A Technical Bounce from a Key Level

From a charting perspective, the recent sell-off found solid support in the price band between €9.91 and €10.05. The rebound originated precisely within this zone. Technical indicators, such as the Chaikin Money Flow dipping to its zero line, suggested the prior consolidation phase had likely run its course.

The earlier weakness was not primarily driven by company-specific news. Instead, it reflected broader market jitters exacerbated by geopolitical tensions surrounding the US-Iran conflict. From its yearly peak of €12.50, recorded on February 27, the share price had retreated rapidly to a low of €9.91.

Should the current recovery gain further traction, the next notable resistance is seen between €12.00 and €12.17. A breakthrough there would put the existing annual high of €12.50 back in focus, representing a potential gain of approximately 15 percent from current levels. Conversely, a failure to hold the support area around €10.00 could see the price test the next significant cushion near the 200-day moving average, located just below €9.00.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying Deutz AG?

Underlying Fundamentals Provide Support

The company’s operational performance offers a firm foundation for its valuation. For the third quarter of 2025, Deutz reported a 14.6 percent increase in revenue, which rose to €493.3 million. Crucially, the company returned to profitability on a per-share basis, posting earnings of €0.08 compared to a loss of €0.08 in the same period the previous year.

Looking ahead, market researchers anticipate full-year 2025 earnings per share (EPS) to average €0.51. The consensus price target among analysts currently stands at €11.27, slightly above the present trading price. Since hitting a 52-week low of €5.00 in April 2025, the engine manufacturer’s market capitalization has more than doubled.

The sustainability of this rebound will likely hinge on the share’s ability to firmly establish the €10.00 level as a new foundation for future growth.

Ad

Deutz AG Stock: Buy or Sell?! New Deutz AG Analysis from March 11 delivers the answer:

The latest Deutz AG figures speak for themselves: Urgent action needed for Deutz AG investors. Is it worth buying or should you sell? Find out what to do now in the current free analysis from March 11.

Deutz AG: Buy or sell? Read more here...