Toyota Elevates Century to Standalone Ultra-Luxury Brand, Challenging Rolls-Royce and Bentley

In another very ambitious step that is indicative of what is expected of Toyota in the exclusive world of luxury motoring, the Japanese company has announced the spin-off of its legendary Century brand into a purely autonomous ultra-luxury company.

Placed over the already established brand Lexus, the new Century brand will be targeting the established competitors such as Rolls-Royce and Bentley as well, as it will combine Japanese quality with the newest hybrid technology. The unveiling, which will be conducted on October 29 at the Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo, is a major turnaround for Toyota as it will make its domestic pride symbol a world player.

The Century, initially launched in 1967 in honour of the vision of automotive perfection held by the founder of the Toyota company, Kiichiro Toyoda, has been the mainstay of the high and mighty in Japan- emperors, CEOs, and celebrities who want their luxury but not to be conspicuous.

The model was restricted to the home market so far, and it represented the quiet luxury featuring hand-crafted interiors, whisper-quiet rides, as well as attention to detail. Its appeal was broadened with the 2023 introduction of the Century SUV, which included a highly developed plug-in hybrid powertrain that provides Toyota with smooth performance without sacrificing efficiency.

A New Age of Japanese Luxury

The move by Toyota to make Century is a result of a strategic change promoted by the former CEO Akio Toyoda, who is a strong proponent of the brand. The Century is the best of our engineering and art, and it is what Toyoda said during his in-house briefings.

In contrast to the Lexus, which is sporty in its innovation and has a wide appeal to the premium market, Century will be focusing on the wealthy customers of the world by offering custom-made, relaxing experiences. This difference was emphasised by Chief Branding Officer Simon Humphries: Lexus is the leader in energetic luxury, whereas Century is one of perpetual calm, uplifting the spirit in addition to the senses.

Century will be introduced throughout the world, featuring a sedan and SUV variant, the first time in the model’s history, and the first markets will be in Asia, Europe, and North America. The estimated price will begin at higher than 200,000 dollars, which will be lower than competitors’ and will still provide similar exclusivity.

Its output will also be minimal, and the production will be hand-assembled in the specialised plants of Toyota in Japan, thus each car will be of artisanal quality. The visual image of the brand is based on the Japanese style of beauty, lines, and some hints of elegance, with some elements of nature and some elements of modernity, such as eco-friendly materials and hi-tech driving assistance.

This growth occurs as Toyota moves wider towards electrification. The plug-in hybrid version of the Century SUV will combine a 3.5-litre V6 with electric motors, with 425 horsepower and all-wheel drive and can travel more than 50 miles in electric range alone.

Subsequent generations can integrate solid-state batteries, a technology that Toyota is actively working on with other companies, such as Sumitomo Metal Mining. To the purists, the brand will have non-hybrid powertrain choices that still maintain the analogue heritage it is known for.

Market Challenges and Industry Together

The spin-off boosts the portfolio of Toyota by the addition of one more active brand, Lexus, to the ones: Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu, and Hino, diversifying its assault on luxurious niches. Analysts consider it an intelligent reaction to the slowing growth in the mainstream sales, where the ultra-luxury is more profitable with the headwind in the global economy.

When Toyota joined a club of which heritage outmuscles hype, that is what a Tokyo-based automotive consultant said. Century may be subtle enough to ring in the market that is tired of flashy exhibitions.

Yet, challenges loom. The Western attitude towards Japanese luxury is not in par with the European giants and takes a lot of marketing to change the minds. Toyota will entice the high-net-worth customers by organising immersive experiences, such as intimate unveilings at cultural attractions. The supply chain resilience, developed in recent chip deficits, will be important; the brand will ship 5,000 units a year with a gradual increase to ensure exclusivity.

Rivals are not resting on their laurels. The Spectre EV of Rolls-Royce and Bentley Bentayga hybrids are British, and new Chinese entrants such as Hongqi are setting their sights on the same territory. Toyota counters that with reliability- Century owners claim almost no downtime and green-friendly innovation, which concurs with the stricter emission laws in Europe and California.

Greater Automotive Landscape Trends

This is news that reverberates across an industry that is undergoing change. Toyota’s action coincides with the EV adoption boom, with worldwide registration increasing by 3.1% in 2025, with BYD becoming its sixth-largest carmaker and projected to have more than four million units. Chinese companies such as Omoda are brimming with ambitious plans, such as in the UK, whereas Porsche has made ex-Ferrari engineer Michael Leiters as its CEO in order to stabilise its post-IPO shakes.

In the U.S., sales increased 6 per cent in Q3, even with tariff uncertainty, fueled by hybrids such as the RAV4 of Toyota. Mixed performances by European giants Volkswagen recorded 1% growth with 33% increases in BEVs, and Mercedes declined 26%. The EV division posted 1.4 billion Q3 losses at Ford, which explains the bumpy electrification path.

To the consumer, the entry of Century subtly democratizes ultra-luxury. Although it is unrealistic to most, it puts pressure on the value of the incumbent, which may trickle down innovations such as advanced hybrids. The show will redefine the future of mobility as Toyota reveals additional items in Tokyo, such as the Lexus LS concept and the electric Corolla.

In a time of change, the silent revolution Century teaches us: Luxury is not flaunting, but the ability to stick with the trade. The victory or defeat of the gamble undertaken by Toyota might make or break Japan in the temple of pride, or bring it down among ancient masters of the world. In any case, the future looks bright on the highway.