Star Wars: Ahsoka – “Master and Apprentice” Review

SERIES: Star Wars: Ahsoka

EPISODE: S1: E1 – “Chapter One: Master and Apprentice”

STARRING: Rosario Dawson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ray Stevenson, Ivanna Sakhno

WRITER/DIRECTOR: Dave Filoni

PREMIERE DATE: August 22, 2023

SYNOPSIS: Ahsoka Tano searches for Grand Admiral Thrawn.

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

I come into Ahsoka at a bit of a disadvantage. I’ve seen a large percentage of Clone Wars, and thus have seen much of the first half of Ahsoka’s journey in the Star Wars Universe. Naturally, I’ve also seen her appearances in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. Much of Star Wars: Rebels, however, remains a mystery to me. I’ve seen enough of it that I know who the main characters are, and much of what Ahsoka did on that show (her duel with Darth Vader, etc.). But some of the more intricate details that might be referenced in this Ahsoka series will go over my head.

Let’s also address this: Nothing against Rosario Dawson, as she’s a very talented performer. But if it were up to me, Ashley Eckstein, who voiced the Ahsoka character on Clone Wars and Rebels, would be playing her here. That’s not to say every voice actor should play their character in live action. But for my money, Eckstein has a special connection to the Ahsoka character. Her age and appearance also wouldn’t have been a factor, as she’s only a few years younger than Dawson. For my money, letting her play the character would have been the right call to make. But obviously, that ship has sailed.

One last thing before we dive into the episode itself: Disney CEO Bob Iger said last month that the company will cut back on its production of Star Wars and Marvel content. The pullback is designed to both cut costs and increase “focus” as far as the respective brands are concerned. In terms of Marvel specifically, Iger said the brand’s Disney+ television initiatives “diluted focus and attention.”

As far as Marvel is concerned, I’d have to agree with him. Star Wars is a bit of a different beast, though, as it’s been primarily a television brand since The Mandalorian premiered in 2019. There is something to be said, however, for not going overboard with things. We’ve gotten a lot of Star Wars content since Disney+ made its debut.

Still, I can’t deny that I still get excited when it’s time for a new addition to the “Mando-verse,” and I was suitably excited for the premiere of Ahsoka. Frankly, if we got two, maybe three, new Star Wars projects a year, I’d be happy. That’s speaking in terms of movies, live-action TV shows, and animated shows. Let’s reel it in a little bit, but not cut bait altogether.

Interesting bait-and-switch to kick off the episode. Viewers were, no doubt, expecting Ahsoka. But they got Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati, master and apprentice, and our bad guys. The dramatic piano music during their infiltration of the New Republic ship was a nice touch, and a different sort of auditory signature for these two characters.

Ahsoka’s introduction felt a little bit Indiana Jones-ish, with the exploration of the ruined temple. That’s not a bad thing. Indiana Jones is another George Lucas property…

Modern Star Wars has a thing about maps, doesn’t it? In The Force Awakens, we had a map to Luke Skywalker. Now in Ahsoka, we have a map to Grand Admiral Thrawn. They’re going to have to be careful about that in the future.

Hera Syndulla, played by Mary Elizabeth Winstead, shows Ahsoka a recording of our two villains. Ahsoka asks her droid, Huyang, to “run a match on their lightsabers.” So…you can do that? Droids from that era, at least? It makes a kind of sense, I suppose. You could match a lightsaber to a Jedi the way you can match a police officer to his weapon.

Huyang, incidentally, is voiced by David Tennant. He’s a returning character from Clone Wars that, I must admit, I’d completely forgotten about. But his portrayal of Huyang won Tennant an Emmy for “Outstanding Performer In An Animated Program.”

So what’s Ahsoka’s relationship to the New Republic at this point? Obviously she’s friendly with them, and knows Hera. Is she a sort of freelancer that they bring in for Jedi or Empire/Thrawn-related stuff?

Clancy Brown reprises his vocal role from Rebels as Lothal Governor Ryder Azadi. Brown, of course, also voiced Savage Oppress in Clone Wars, and was featured in the Mandalorian episode “The Prisoner.” Of course, to me he’ll always be the voice of Lex Luthor in the DC Animated Universe.

Nice introduction for the Sabine Wren character. I don’t know that I’ll ever get used to hearing rock music in Star Wars. But that adds to her whole non-conformist vibe.

The episode’s middle is pretty fat with exposition. Mostly surrounding who Ezra Bridger is, why he’s important, etc. But you’ve also got to establish how Ahsoka knows Sabine and Hera, and what their relationships are like. It’s almost a no-win situation, as you have to set that stuff up for people who’ve never seen Rebels. But for those who have seen it, it’s a lot of redundant information. From a storytelling perspective, it’s not an enviable situation to be in.

Ahsoka: “Sometimes even the right reasons have the wrong consequences.” Good line.

The lightsaber fight between Sabine and Shin might have gone a little too long for my taste. But it looked about right in terms of Shin, who has presumably received a lot of training, outclassing Sabine, who has gotten very little.

