Catching Up With The Mandalorian: “Chapter 23: The Spies”

SERIES: Star Wars: The Mandalorian

EPISODE: S3:E7 – “Chapter 23: The Spies”

STARRING: Pedro Pascal, Katee Sackhoff, Giancarlo Esposito, Carl Weathers

WRITERS: Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni

DIRECTOR: Rick Famuyiwa

PREMIERE DATE: April 12, 2023

SYNOPSIS: The Mandalorians are on a collision course with Moff Gideon and the Empire.

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

This is an odd thing to notice. But note that Moff Gideon has a mustache in the poster they put out, yet no mustache in the actual episode. The devil’s in the details!

After briefly speaking with Elia Kane, we see that Moff Gideon is part of something called “Shadow Council.” Members of said council include Brendol Hux, who we’ve seen in Star Wars novels over the years. There’s also Captain Pelleon, who I recognized before they even said his name. He’s been part of the Star Wars expanded universe for so long, most notably in novels, that he’s just ingrained in the portion of by brain that’s devoted to Star Wars.

Members of Shadow Council refer to something called “Project Necromancer.” That obviously refers to the Empire attempting to bring Palpatine back via cloning. What else could it possibly be?

Sometimes Star Wars is almost too iconic for its own good. I happened to watch the first several minutes of this episode with my four-year-old daughter in the room. Once we transitioned to Moff Gideon walking with that black armored suit and the cape, she almost immediately said, “Darth Vader!” Then, moments later when there’s a shot of that white protocol droid turning around, she called out, “Three Pee Pee Oh!” Naturally, that’s four-year-old speak for, “C-3PO!”

We see that IG-11 has been stripped down to his basic motor functions and is now IG-12, essentially a vehicle for Grogu. That’s all well and good. But we could have established this method for Grogu to quickly move around during scenes without having Mando claim he needed IG-11 to explore the ruins of Mandalore. For my money, that was nonsensical, and even made him look a little stupid.

Moff Gideon and the Dark Troopers in bezkar armor were just begging to be toy-ified. The Star Wars merch machine at work.

Paz Vizsla got a hell of a dramatic death scene, courtesy of the Praetorian Guards. This, I believe, is the first time we’ve seen the Praetorian Guards on screen since The Last Jedi. I can only assume these guards are of similar background and training to the ones we saw Rey and Kylo Ren fight in the throne room. Naturally, that makes them extremely dangerous. The episode got that across if nothing else.

