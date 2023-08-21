Power Rangers Ninja Steel, “Forged in Steel” Review

***As big a Power Rangers fan as I am, I must admit: I’m a little behind on modern PR. Here’s where I attempt to fix that, as I check out episodes of Power Rangers Ninja Steel!***

SERIES: Power Rangers Ninja Steel

EPISODE: S24:E2 – “Forged in Steel”

STARRING: William Shewfelt, Peter Sudarso, Chrysti Ane, Nico Greetham, Zoe Robins

WRITER: Chip Lynn

DIRECTOR: Peter Berger

PREMIERE DATE: January 28, 2017

SYNOPSIS: New Rangers join the team as Galvanax continues his pursuit of the Ninja Nexus Prism.



By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

We open the episode with Calvin (Nico Greetham) and Hayley (Zoe Robins), who we briefly met in “Return of the Prism.” They’re a couple, and I think they’re the first Ranger couple in the show’s history that’s established at the beginning of a season, and not developed as it progresses. They also have a dog named Cody, and I believe he’s the first regular dog character the show has ever had. (Notwithstanding Doggie Kruger in SPD.) So we’re breaking some new ground early on with Ninja Steel.

Mick, disguised as a big rock, lands in front of Calvin and Hayley’s car, along with a bunch of wreckage from the ship. Mick assumes that they know who Brody is, as they’re from the same planet. That’s incredibly naive even by kids show standards. But at least it’s consistent with Brody believing he’ll find his brother at the house they lived in a decade earlier.

The theme song for Ninja Steel doesn’t blow me away. But, just as this series has the best Ranger suits the show has seen in many years, this is also a better theme song than we’ve had in many years. So it’s hard for me to hate on it too much.

Calvin and Hayley are attacked by Kudabots, Galvanax’s foot soldiers. I like them. The black and blue coloring and their hats make them stand out.

Strictly based on the visual, that Galvanax suit (shown above) looks like it would be extremely hard to maneuver around in. Not just because of its weight, but it’s so obtuse it’d theoretically be hard to move around without hitting something.

Galvanax announces that any monster that can defeat the Power Rangers and bring back the Ninja Power Stars will be made a Galaxy Warriors Champion. To reiterate, I love the game show motif this season. Galvanax is essentially putting a hit out on the team.

Calvin and Hayley bring Mick back to Summer Cove High School, where the principal mistakes him for the new shop teacher. Victor and Monty show up to gloat about something, and I must say, Chris Reid (who plays Victor) has a hell of a set of delts on him. Between he and William Shewfelt, this may very well be the most shredded season Power Rangers has ever had.

Predictably, Aiden isn’t at Brody’s old house. But maybe Brody was on to something, as the house apparently hasn’t been touched since the attack 10 years earlier. The cheaply painted sign with the “Romero” name on it is even still there. Does he know something we don’t?

Ripperat, our monster of the week, has a chainsaw motif. That’s pretty awesome, actually. Makes for more than your average, fairly forgettable monster.

After Calvin and Hayley pull the Yellow and White Power Stars out of the prism, Brody tells them they’re Power Rangers now. Hayley annoyingly responds with, “Power what?” I hate when characters have that reaction. Power Rangers are not stealthy secret agents. They’re highly conspicuous superheroes who fight monsters in giant Megazords. This is the main canon timeline we’re in. People know what Power Rangers are. Let’s get with the program, people.

Like the other Neo-Saban seasons, Ninja Steel has a post-victory catchphrase. As far as catchphrases go, “Show’s over, ninjas win!” is actually pretty decent. It certainly beats “That’s a Super Mega win!” back in Super Megaforce.

The Rangers get their individual zords in this episode. No complaints from me. I liked how the Robo Red Zord was so nimble. That’s, theoretically, very ninja-like.

