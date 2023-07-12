A Knight Terrors: Robin #1 Micro-Review – Pick a Robin!

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Knight Terrors Robin 1, cover, July 2023, Ivan Reis, Danny Miki Brad AndersonTITLE: Knight Terrors: Robin #1
AUTHOR: Kenny Porter
ARTISTS: Miguel Mendonca, Adriano Lucas (Colorist), Tom Napolitano (Letterer). Cover by Ivan Reis, Danny Miki, & Brad Anderson.
RELEASED: July 11, 2023

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

This one didn’t do much for me. It went over a lot of the standard tragic backstory stuff for Jason Todd and Tim Drake. I actually would have preferred they just pick either Jason or Tim, and have the issue simply be focused on one character. It’s not like Batman’s family of characters has any shortage of baggage to sift through.

One character who, oddly enough, wasn’t mentioned in this issue: Tim’s boyfriend Bernard. You’d think that would have been a lay-up, with Tim being afraid something’ll happen to him, etc.

