By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonde

The great thing about this image from saiyanwolf4 is that, as somebody who grew up on Turtles in Time, I can actually hear the music from the character selection screen that this image is emulating.

For reference, here’s a look at said selection screen from Turtles in Time.

