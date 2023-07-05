A Knight Terrors: Batman #1 Micro-Review – The Dark Knight’s Skepticism

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Knight Terrors: Batman #1

AUTHOR: Joshua Williamson

ARTISTS: Guillem March, Tomeu Morey (Colorist), Troy Peteri (Letterer), David Lafuente, Rex Lokus (Colorist)

RELEASED: July 4, 2023

I appreciate that Batman takes a skeptical approach to the threat in this issue. He’s a character that, for a variety of reasons, has faced his worst fears so many times that he’s well acquainted with them. So he essentially tells our villain, “I’ve seen all this before! You can’t scare me!” That’s a low key bad ass moment for the Dark Knight.

Damian Wayne stars in our back-up story, and David Lafuente draws a hell of a Robin. It’s a refreshing take on the character.

