A Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #109 Micro-Review – “When It Works, It Works.”

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers 109, cover, June 2023, Taurin ClarkeTITLE: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #109
AUTHOR: Melissa Flores
ARTISTS: Simona Di Gianfelice, Raul Angulo (Colorist), Jose Enrique Fernandez (Color Assistant), Ed Dukeshire (Letterer). Cover by Taurin Clarke.
RELEASED: June 21, 2023

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

This issue flat-out acknowledges that Rita has done the whole evil Green Ranger thing before. It’s reasoning? “Hey…when it works, it works.” At least the story is self-aware.

On the upside, there’s a cool interaction in this issue between Matt, our evil Green Ranger, and our Yellow Ranger Aisha. They’re a would-be boyfriend-girlfriend pair.

I’m not sure how much I dig Lord Zedd’s Ranger suit (shown on the cover). It’s really not that different from his usual form…

