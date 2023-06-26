A Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #109 Micro-Review – “When It Works, It Works.”

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #109

AUTHOR: Melissa Flores

ARTISTS: Simona Di Gianfelice, Raul Angulo (Colorist), Jose Enrique Fernandez (Color Assistant), Ed Dukeshire (Letterer). Cover by Taurin Clarke.

RELEASED: June 21, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

This issue flat-out acknowledges that Rita has done the whole evil Green Ranger thing before. It’s reasoning? “Hey…when it works, it works.” At least the story is self-aware.

On the upside, there’s a cool interaction in this issue between Matt, our evil Green Ranger, and our Yellow Ranger Aisha. They’re a would-be boyfriend-girlfriend pair.

I’m not sure how much I dig Lord Zedd’s Ranger suit (shown on the cover). It’s really not that different from his usual form…

