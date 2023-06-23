Rob Watches Star Trek: For the Love of Data

***What happens when I, a 30-something-year-old fanboy, decide to look at the Star Trek franchise for the first time with an open heart? You get “Rob Watches Star Trek.”***

SERIES: Star Trek: The Next Generation

EPISODE: S2:E9 – “The Measure of a Man”

STARRING: Patrick Stewart, Brent Spiner, Jonathan Frakes

GUEST-STARRING: Amanda McBroom, Brian Brophy, Whoopi Goldberg

WRITER: Melinda M. Snodgrass

DIRECTOR: Robert Scheerer

ORIGINAL AIR DATE: February 13, 1989

SYNOPSIS: Picard opposes a Starfleet official’s intent to experiment on Data.

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Best that I can tell, “The Measure of a Man” is generally considered among Star Trek: The Next Generation fans to be one of the first, if not the first, great episode of the show. I had a sense of that coming into the episode, along with a very vague knowledge of what it was about. So I had high expectations…

Picard reunites with Phillipa Louvois during the opening minutes of the episode. Obviously they’re former lovers. His “If we weren’t around all these people, do you know what I would like to do?” line is shockingly blunt.Especially by more modern standards. But I suppose it gets the point across, doesn’t it? And in the very next scene, she comes right out and calls him a “damn sexy man.” So I suppose I can’t get my feathers too ruffled over it.

Data’s creator is apparently named Dr. Noonien Soong. Meanwhile, the famous Star Trek villain Khan’s full name is Khan Noonien Singh. You can’t tell me the similarity of those two names is a coincidence. They knew what they were doing…

The use of the hologram of the deceased Tasha in this episode is brilliant. Obviously, this episode is all about his humanity. And that was a great human moment. Plus, it draws a little bit upon their…shared history together.

Commander Bruce Maddox, the official who wants to experiment on Data, is played by Brian Brophy. About 20 minutes into the episode, I found myself wishing he were playing the character a little less snide and evil. The guy is already trying to take Data away from us. We don’t need him to hit that nail too hard on the head, do we?

Obviously, Picard wins the “trial” of sorts against a reluctant Riker over Data’s fate. Data’s humility at the end of the episode with Maddox, and ultimately during the entire episode, is very endearing. It makes you want to root for him that much more.

I actually watched this episode a handful of times, as I wasn’t initially sure what to make of it. But I eventually came out a fan. Picard’s defense of Data toward the end of the episode was really what sold me, i.e. how stripping Data’s rights away could be a precursor to slavery. It spoke to the thought that was put into the writing of this episode.

